Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2021

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2021 and has invited riders the world over to join them, Sunday, 23rd of May, 2021.

2021 marks a historic year for the global motorcycling event, as the first year running on the new annual date in May, while DGR has raised $27.45M USD for men’s health since kicking off in 2021. For 2021, they look to raise a further $2.55M USD for charity beneficiary Movember, bringing its decade of fundraising to a grand total of $30M.

Mark Hawwa – The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Founder

“It’s unfathomable to think that 10 years ago, an idea to bring a few dapper men and women together on classic bikes to change the stereotypes of motorcyclists went viral. Since then, we’ve made so many incredible connections and met so many inspiring people; all while raising a huge amount of funds and awareness for men’s health, on behalf of Movember. This year is a little different to most. Similarly to last year, with so many cities still under restrictions, we need to consider the safety of our global community. We look to organize COVID-safe events where possible, and for those who can’t, we encourage you to connect digitally and ride solo for men’s health and help us celebrate a decade of the event. To help in that excitement, we have some incredible prizes on offer for including a custom 1-of-1 DGR x Triumph motorcycle. We may not be able to celebrate together all around the world, but it sure won’t stop us from connecting with our amazing community of dapper riders and remembering all the good we’ve done in the last 10 years.”

The event for 2021 boasts some of the most amazing prizes yet, with four brand new motorcycles from major partner Triumph Motorcycles. One of these motorcycles will be a custom, 1-of-1 DGR x Triumph motorcycle, made only for the winner of the 2021 Gentlefolk Competition.

Paul Stroud – Triumph’s Chief Commercial Officer

“We at Triumph are proud to be the main partner for The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride for the eighth consecutive year, and are also delighted to be celebrating the tenth-year anniversary of the initiative overall. Our relationship with the DGR is an incredibly important partnership – raising funds and awareness to fight prostate cancer and support men’s mental health is important to both Triumph and riders. As ever, progress to raise awareness and support is even more effective when it’s a lasting partnership where we can improve and evolve our collective activity year on year.”

Adding to the incredible Triumph prizes, are custom top 50 fundraiser helmets courtesy of Hedon helmets with a very special design to commemorate the event’s 10th year anniversary. They have also offered up 10 Hedonist helmets, which will be custom-painted by 10 well-renowned artists and auctioned off during the campaign.

Returning in 2021 are Belstaff, taking the mantle of the event’s motorcycle outfitter partner, providing classic motorcycle outfits for top fundraiser and sprint prizes for event fundraisers, and ELF lubricants as the official lubricant partner of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.

JC – Movember’s Co-Founder

“The last twelve months has been a difficult time for everyone, but we have seen that during adversity a sense of togetherness is more important than ever. The DGR community united last year overcoming physical barriers, riding dapper and going all out for Movember and men’s health. As we move forward in 2021 it will unfortunately be evident that in the aftermath of the pandemic some men will be more fragile and at risk than ever before. As a result, we will lose fathers, brothers and sons to prostate cancer and suicide. DGR is an essential part of helping Movember to fund prostate cancer research and mental health programs that will save the lives of men. Now more than ever we need the DGR community to ride dapper and donate to the cause to stop men dying too young.”

Funds raised from the previous events are being invested by Movember in prostate cancer research and mental health programs that will save the lives of men. DGR are particularly excited by their continued investment into initiatives focussed on supporting social connections of men in motorcycling, and the first responders who have worked tirelessly to keep their communities safe.

To register, fundraise, and support the wonderful work that DGR do, head over to www.gentlemansride.com and celebrate 10 years of riding dapper in the world’s most stylish motorcycle event!