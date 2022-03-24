DGR’s biggest Australian fundraisers celebrated in Wollongong

Triumph Motorcycles and the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride have had a double celebration, with Australia’s biggest fundraisers for the 2021 event – second and third globally – being awarded a Triumph Bobber and Bonneville T120. City Coast Motorcycles handed over the keys to prize winners Phill Critcher and Ermond Morelli.

As an annual global charity event held in more than 900 cities, the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride has raised more than $US30 million for men’s health since 2012. It’s therefore no small feat that two of the world’s top-three prize winners hail from Wollongong, Australia, as DGR founder Mark Hawwa emphasised.

Mark Hawwa – DGR Founder

“What a fantastic day down here in Wollongong with City Coast Motorcycles giving away two new Triumphs – a Bobber and a Bonneville T120 – to Phill and Ermond for being the two highest fundraisers in Australia and two of the three highest fundraisers globally. It shows just how well Wollongong punches above its weight in regard to the riding community, the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride and people helping other men in need.”

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride unites classic and vintage-style riders all over the world. Participants raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer, mental health and suicide prevention programs on behalf of charity partner The Movember Foundation.

As the world’s second-highest fundraiser, Phill Critcher raised an astounding $A38,308, which awarded the Wollongong resident a Triumph Bobber, in Matt Storm/Grey Matt Ironstone livery, a special DGR-inspired Hedon helmet and prize plaque. Phill’s fundraising efforts were closely followed by Ermond Morelli’s ($A37,756), who took home a Triumph Bonneville T120 (in Cobalt Blue/Silver Ice) and matching Hedon helmet and prize plaque.

The title of highest fundraiser in 2021 went to Joe Mancinelli, of Hamilton, Canada, who raised a whopping $A101,920 and, in return, received a Triumph Thruxton RS. Since participating in DGR, Joe has raised almost $A250,000.

Phill and Ermond have participated since 2018 when they established their team of four, The FCs, or Four Cure. It has grown to seven-strong, and in 2021 it ranked the third-highest fundraising team worldwide.

The 2021 event marked the fifth year City Coast Motorcycles has presented DGR – Wollongong. In just five years, it has become one of the world’s most generous cities, raising some $A350,000 for men’s health and reaching second place in 2021 ahead of London and New York. City Coast Motorcycles dealer principal Tim Sim is humbled by the result.

Tim Sim – City Coast Motorcycles Dealer Principal

“It’s been an honour having Mark, Ramsey and Mikey from DGR join us in delivering these magnificent Triumphs today. Jane and I couldn’t be prouder of our local event that gets so much love and support from the Wollongong region.”

The DGR – Wollongong ride started at Stanwall Park and finished at the Mt Kembla Hotel, which proved an ideal venue for an afternoon of good music, drinks and plenty of conversation with fellow riders.

Phill Critcher

“Firstly, thank you to our hosts, Tim and Jane from City Coast Motorcycles, and congratulations on the successful effort they put in to organising this day. A big congratulations to the Wollongong participants that put in, yet again, a great fundraising effort. To our team ‘Four Cure’: warm up your engine for 2022, we’re off again. Our team donation to start the fundraiser commences at $4000. Your generosity should be acknowledged. Anyone who would like to have a great little ride in good company with some vintage and classic bikes to look at, come and join us all on May 22 and support prostate cancer research and men’s mental health.”

The 2022 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride will be held on Sunday, May 22. Registrations open on March 28 at GentlemansRide.com