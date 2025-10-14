Diogo Moreira promoted to MotoGP with HRC

Brazilian rider Diogo Moreira has signed a multi-year deal with Honda Racing Corporation, set to join Honda LCR MotoGP Team for the 2026 season.

Hailing from São Paulo, Moreira made his World Championship debut in Moto3 in 2022, where he achieved one win, three podiums, and two pole positions across 39 races. Upon his move to Moto2, he was named Rookie of the Year in 2024, and since then, he has consistently been a front-runner. In 2025, he continues to battle for the World Championship, having secured impressive victories in Assen, Austria, and Indonesia, alongside five other podium finishes.

Diogo Moreira

“Joining the MotoGP World Championship with Honda LCR is a dream come true. I want to thank Honda and the team for believing in me and giving me this incredible opportunity. I’m excited to learn, to grow, and to fight for strong results at the top level of motorcycle racing.”

Honda LCR, in strong collaboration with HRC, remains deeply committed to several core objectives, including the development of young talent. Moreira’s signing further strengthens both Honda and LCR’s focus on shaping the future of MotoGP, complementing the team’s ongoing dedication to excellence at all levels of the sport.

Lucio Cecchinello – Honda LCR Team Principal

“We are very pleased to announce the arrival of Diogo Moreira to our team. Without a doubt, Diogo possesses all the qualities to become one of the greats in MotoGP. He has undeniable talent, a deep passion for racing, and has proven his speed across all types of motorcycles and disciplines. On behalf of the entire LCR Team, I extend a warm welcome to Diogo and thank Honda HRC for entrusting us with this exciting project for 2026.”

The entire Honda LCR Team is excited to welcome Diogo to the family and looks forward to the next chapter of his promising career.