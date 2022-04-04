2022 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride will return in 2022 on Sunday, May 22 and is once again focused on bringing people together, encouraging folks to connect with their fellow gentlefolk and ride together for a great cause.

Community and social connections are vital for mental health, so this year will look to bring its global community together in over 700 cities and 100 countries in celebration of style, motorcycles, and men’s health.

Together with Movember, The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is dedicated to bringing communities together to raise awareness of prostate cancer and helping folks around the world make stronger and more meaningful connections.

Mark Hawwa – DGR Founder

“2022 marks an amazing year for The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. It marks the first year of a new decade for us, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by announcing a further five years with both Triumph and Movember. These partnerships allow us to continue to raise awareness and funds and implement them into life-changing projects and research in mental health and prostate cancer. The event this year is looking to bring this wonderful community together again, and in full force. We’ve heard from our riders, they want to connect, and feel connected. So this year, we have worked to ensure we have more rides operating around the world, so that we can celebrate this new decade of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride on Sunday, May 22nd, 2022. If this year couldn’t get more exciting, we have been proud to receive the 1959 Legends custom collaboration between our global partner, Triumph Motorcycles, and iconic guitar company, Gibson, to use as prizes during the 2022 campaign. We are entering 2022 with the hopes of it being our biggest year yet, with distinguished gentlefolk around the world riding together for men’s health.”

The DGR has taken many shapes over the last two years, so in 2022, the campaign looks to bring the focus back to group riding, while reminding people of the importance of maintaining quality wellbeing and educating its participants about the important facts of prostate cancer.

Michelle Terry – CEO of Movember

“Over the last decade, we have watched The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride grow from strength to strength and Movember has been privileged to be the event’s official charity partner since 2016. This year, as we celebrate the continuation of our partnership with The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride for another five years, we’re excited about being able to ride together once again and re-establish social connections that may have drifted during lockdowns. We’re also excited about being able to implement programs generously funded by our DGR community and aimed at improving the health and wellbeing of men around the world. Movember is working towards a world where men of all ages understand what mental health is, what they need to do to manage their wellbeing and feel comfortable asking for support when they need it. The support of our DGR community will help us to further develop digital tools such as Movember Conversations and Movember’s Family Man, which help support men during key stages of their lives. Our Global Cancer Real World Evidence Network will fast track efforts to improve the treatment and care of men living with prostate cancer, which, in turn, enables them to enjoy healthier, happier, longer lives.”

Delivering some of the most unique and thrilling prizes seen in a motorcycling event, The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, together with Triumph Motorcycles, has revealed a special custom collaboration with Gibson Guitars to provide the 1959 Legends custom edition Les Paul Standard Reissue and Bonneville T120 to the event’s fundraisers.

The 1959 Legends guitar and motorcycle will be offered to the highest fundraisers of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2022, with three additional 1959 Legends custom edition Les Paul Standard Reissue guitars being made available for prizes throughout the event.

One of which will be gifted to the runner up of the Gentlefolk Competition, with the lead prize being a brand new Triumph Motorcycle from the Modern Classic range. In addition to these wonderful prizes, Hedon Helmets will return with their trademark annual DGR helmet designs available to the top 50 fundraisers in The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, and finally, ELF Lubricants will be providing legendary top fundraiser prizes and a unique MotoGP or Superbike experience to the top fundraiser of their official team.

Paul Stroud – Triumph Motorcycles CFO

“Everyone at Triumph is excited to be part of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride once again for 2022, with fans across the world riding together on the 22nd of May, dressing dapper and raising funds for Men’s Health. We are incredibly proud to support such a great cause for good in the world, and with 5 more years of sponsorship to come, we are committed to supporting this wonderful global community. With this in mind, to help make this year’s DGR the biggest and most successful ever we have created a one-of-a-kind custom Gibson Les Paul Standard and Bonneville T120, based on both brand’s legendary 1959 histories and passion for the DGR, which will be delivered to the top fundraiser as their reward.”

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride for 2022 is here, with the goal of getting the global community back on the road and connecting again. For more information, to register, or to host your own ride; head to http://www.gentlemansride.com/.