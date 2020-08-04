DGR Calls For Riders To Unite In 2020 Solo Edition Event

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is calling on riders all over the world to embrace the event’s first-ever solo edition, which will take place on Sunday, 27 September, 2020.

The global event uniquely brings together the motorcycle community and their passion for classic style bikes to support and raise funds for Movember, the men’s health charity. In 2019, the event brought together 116,000 motorcyclists across 100 countries over a shared love of classic styled bikes and helping others.

Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Founder – Mark Hawwa

“Since our first year in 2012, The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride has united riders all over the world, creating a spectacle and a statement from the motorcycle community in support of men’s health. 2020 will not be any different. This year we will still unite and ride dapper. We will still do everything we can to help men stop dying too young, alongside our charity partner, Movember. We invite riders to ride solo, but remain socially connected and united for the cause. For those riders that have previously considered taking part but never had a ride nearby, you can this year there’s no better reason and no better time to be part of DGR.”

With respect to the varying global social distancing measures in place, The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is encouraging its participants to ride solo or with a pillion on Sunday 27 Sept 2020. Riders will be encouraged to engage socially on all social media channels and the DGR website to showcase their efforts. Without organised mass-participation events, no matter where you are in the world you can dress in-theme, mount your steed, and ride for men’s health! For information on how you can ride solo, click here.

Movember founder – JC

“Now more than ever we need to support men all over the world. We are living in challenging times, and we need to be focussed on our goal to make men take action, seek help and connect. We look to the DGR community to unite with us, as they do every year, in combining their passion for motorcycles, riding dapper and raising much-needed funds to support men’s mental health, suicide prevention and ground-breaking cancer research.”

Funds raised from the 2019 event are being invested in research and mental health programs that will save the lives of men, and we are particularly excited by a new investment that will fund initiatives focussed on supporting first responders, who have worked tirelessly over the last few months.

Proudly continuing their support in 2020, Triumph Motorcycles are offering incredible prizes including brand new motorcycles for dedicated fundraisers. Returning alongside Triumph Motorcycles are Red Bull, Elf Lubricants, Hedon Helmets, SKRAM Moto Eyewear and media partner, Pipeburn. New to 2020 is Belstaff, joining the event as the official Motorcycle Outfitter of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.

Visit www.gentlemansride.com for more general information