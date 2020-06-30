DKW RM350 V3 as raced by Ewald Kluge

with Phil Aynsley

With forced induction banned when Grand Prix competition resumed in 1949, DKW introduced the RM model in 1952, with development continuing until 1956.

The motor was designed by Erich Wolf with his successor Helmet Görg continuing his work. The air-cooled 75º V-3 originally made 32 hp at 12,000 rpm and earned the nickname of “Singende Säge” (Singing Saw) due to its piercing exhaust note.

By 1956 power had increased to 45 hp at 13,000 rpm, although the redline was a heady 15,000 rpm. The original magneto ignition (sourced from a six cylinder BMW 328) and distributor were mounted on the right hand side of the motor.

The encoder for the electric tachometer (when fitted) was on the left hand side. Later bikes switched to battery ignition. The crankcases were cast in Elektron.

Team riders Ewald Kluge and Siegfried Wünsch finished first and second in the 1952 Eilenriederennen event in Hanover but GP results were harder to accomplish.

August Hobl finished the 1955 season in third place but won the German Championship. The following year he improved to second in the GPs and again won the domestic championship.

Dry weight was just 90 kg with a top speed (in ’56) of 230 km/h. This bike is in completely original and race-ready condition.