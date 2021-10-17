Dominique Aegerter

2021 World Supersport Champion

Ten Kate Yamaha WorldSSP Supported Team’s Dominique Aegerter was crowned the 2021 FIM Supersport World Champion at San Juan, after finishing third in Sunday’s dramatic race. Aegerter headed into this weekend with a 54-point lead in the championship, but could only manage fifth in Race 1, finishing just behind title rival Odendaal. The Swiss rider now needed to outscore Odendaal by two points on Sunday, and after the South African fell at Turn 1, it all-but guaranteed that the 2021 rookie would be crowned champion. He fought to a third-place finish, his 14th podium of the season, and became Yamaha’s ninth and the team’s 10th WorldSSP champion.

Dominique Aegerter – World Supersport Champion

“The first world title is amazing to get. It’s difficult to analyse right now, I can’t wait to celebrate with the team. I’ve waited at least 25 years to be world champion, now I am. It wasn’t easy, I’ve been working hard but I’m so happy to have achieved this goal. I didn’t feel the pressure, I was focused and pushing every lap in the second race just to get the best result I could. I lost many places at the start but my goal was to fight for the podium. I had the information that P4 was OK, but for me it wasn’t OK, so I built a gap. The last lap was an emotional lap and when I go over the line, I am world champion. I knew the title would be possible from the moment I signed the contract with the Ten Kate Yamaha team. They are very successful, the Yamaha R6 is very successful, and I could see how much the whole crew, both at the track and back in the workshop, were working towards the championship. Thank you to everyone, I am just super happy.”

Andrea Dosoli – Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Manager

“Congratulations to Dominique and Ten Kate Yamaha for the first title with us. Dominique has been impressive, he won 10 races and has dominated the championship to the point where he has won the title with one event to go, despite missing two race in Barcelona. He was able to manage the championship and stay calm, which shows how strong he is mentally and highlights his commitment. Our sport is about working as a team, and without a strong team it’s impossible to achieve good results. Ten Kate Yamaha are an important partner for us and have done an amazing job.”

2021 World Supersport Championship Standings