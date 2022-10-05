MotoGP comment on controversial video

Last week footage surfaced that showed young Brit Tom Booth-Amos being physically assaulted by one of his mechanics.

Booth-Amos took to Twitter to confirm that the footage was genuine and stated that he had kept quiet in order to try and keep his ride.

Tom Booth-Amos

“The video that’s appeared is from the 2019 Thai Grand Prix. There was a lot of issues with the team that year that was never spoken about and I kept quiet just to try and keep my ride for the 2020 season as it was my dream to stay in that paddock.

“This happened after the race when by bike broke down due to a mechanics error, I was asked not to say anything and to keep quiet.

“I never told anyone including Dorna and my management at the time. That’s just one thing that happened that year, people don’t know what goes on behind the TV screen.”

This video has been the subject of much discussion since it first came to light with the behaviour of the mechanic, then working for the CIP Green Power outfit, that young Aussie Joel Kelso now currently rides for. This season the mechanic in question has been working for Max Biaggi’s Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max Racing Team.

Tom Booth-Amos assault footage

To compound matters further, this mechanic was also involved in the bizarre incident where members of the Sterilgarda Moto3 Team physically restrained KTM rider Adrian Fernandez from leaving pit-lane during qualifying for the Aragon Grand Prix this year. For which he and another mechanic have now been dismissed.

Dorna Statement

Statement from the Championship following the recently published images regarding an incident that occurred at the 2019 Thai GP involving a dispute between a Moto3 rider and a member of his team, who is seen physically assaulting him:

The video of this incident was widely shared on social media and the actions of the team member in question raised immediate and serious concerns. The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports strongly condemn this behaviour.

Furthermore, it was learned that the person in question continues to work in the paddock and is now employed by a different team, which was unaware of this incident.

The team has decided to terminate the employment of this staff member, who will not be returning to work for them after the Malaysian Grand Prix.

The FIM, alongside IRTA and Dorna Sports, considers this to be the correct decision and fully supports the action taken by the team in terminating this person’s contract.

Abusive behaviour must not and will not be tolerated. All parties will continue to work to make the MotoGP Paddock the safest possible working environment.