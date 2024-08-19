Dovizioso testing Yamaha MotoGP machine

With Cal Crutchlow still not fully fit to resume his Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Rider duties due to complications following hand surgery, Yamaha has called in Andrea Dovizioso to step up as his replacement at the forthcoming private Misano test.

Crutchlow was operated on his hand earlier this year but suffered complications. While Crutchlow concentrates on making a full recovery, Dovizioso will fulfil the Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Rider role for the present.

Dovizioso and Yamaha completed a preliminary test a few weeks ago in Mugello to confirm that the bond between Dovizioso and the YZR-M1 was still as strong as ever. The rider from Forlì will be aboard the Yamaha again during a private test that will be held at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on Tuesday 20th and Wednesday 21st August.

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Yamaha Team Director

“First of all, let me start by saying that we all wish Cal a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on track soon with our test team. However, in the meantime we can’t afford to be idle. We are therefore delighted to confirm that Andrea has agreed to fill in for Cal and take on the role of the Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test rider at the private Misano test. Andrea and Yamaha have had a close relationship for many years. Dovi is a highly skilled and precise rider who also has a clear understanding of the technical side of MotoGP. Furthermore, besides his experience in the MotoGP championship, he is also familiar with Yamaha’s MotoGP Project, so we are greatly looking forward to continuing our partnership with him. We think he will help us collect valuable data and give us good feedback.”

Andrea Dovizioso

“I am sorry that Cal is still not well, and I hope he recovers quickly. Having said that, I am happy and excited to have the chance to get on a MotoGP bike again, and I would like to thank Yamaha for this opportunity. I hope I will be able to make my contribution to the development of the bike.”