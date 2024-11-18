Yamaha bLU cRU Aussie Flat Track Nationals

Rounds 5 & 6 – Gunnedah, NSW

Images by RbMotoLens

Thomas Herrick won the 2024 Yamaha Blu Cru Aussie Flat Track Nationals Pro 450 title in an absolute thriller over the weekend, battling past Jarred Brook in the final race to claim the championship ring at Gunnedah’s Balcary Park Raceway over November 16-17.

International sensation Tom Drane took out both the Flat Track and TT rounds with some entertaining duels with Max Whale and Drane’s American Estenson Yamaha teammate Dallas Daniels.

Kristian O’Donnell again dominated Pro Twins on the oval track to wrap up the championship in that class.

In Junior Lites Cooper Archibald successfully defended his title, with Riley Nauta and Neiko Donovan taking round wins.

In Junior 85’s Lockie Duggan held off a strong challenge from Levi Layton to pick up the championship by a mere four points as well as the round wins on both days.

Herrick had to overcome a 21-point deficit to Jarred Brook over the two days of racing and said the win felt like a massive weight had been lifted off his shoulders.

Thomas Herrick – AFTN Pro 450 Champion

“The anticipation was killing me, it was a month of waiting to find out how this was going to end! That was the most dramatic finish but I had to go for it. Jarred and I clashed a few times on track but that only made me more motivated, I really felt like I wanted it more. On top of that it was so much fun racing with Tom (Drane), Max (Whale) and Dallas (Daniels), they race hard and are very crafty.”

Round 5

The Balcary Park Raceway oil track at Gunnedah has been a happy hunting ground for Tom Drane (Yamaha) in the past, but it was his Estenson Yamaha teammate and visiting American star Dallas Daniels who drew first blood.

Daniels, who grew up racing with plenty of oil track experience in the USA, claimed the opening race from Drane and fellow international Max Whale (KTM) before Drane went on a winning spree in the following three races.

Behind him, the tension was building with the podium often split between Thomas Herrick (Husqvarna) and Jarred Brook (Husqvarna) – the duo locked in battle for the championship.

Whale also featured prominently on the podium, with ASBK Superbike regulars Cameron Dunker (Yamaha)and John Lytras (KTM) also posting solid top five performances.

In Junior Lites all four races were close and produced different winners in each, with Neiko Donovan (Husqvarna), Billy Ryan (KTM), Sam Drane (Yamaha) and Riley Nauta (KTM) all scoring a victory.

In Junior 85’s Lockie Duggan (Husqvarna) blitzed the round with a clean sweep of victories while in Clubman Benny Thistleton (KTM) took the round with two race wins and two second places.

Matt Davies took his custom framed Kawasaki to all three race wins on the track – but as his machine is ineligible for championship points.

The official winners were the CF Moto mounted Kristian O’Donnell with two wins with the remaining victory awarded to Tyler O’Donnell, with Kristian picking up the overall points award for the year.

Pro 450 Results – Round 5

Pos Rider Pole 1B 1A 2B 2A 3B 3A 4B 4A Points 1 T Drane 5 50 55 55 55 220 2 M Whale 46 46 50 43 185 3 T Herrick 40 50 46 46 182 4 D Daniels 55 38 43 40 176 5 J Brook 43 40 38 50 171 6 C Dunker 38 43 40 36 157 7 M Mcnamara 36 34 34 32 136 8 J Lytras 22 30 36 38 126 9 B Burns 30 28 28 30 116 10 J Dall 16 32 32 34 114 11 T Donnelly 32 36 19 22 109 12 J Griffin 28 20 22 26 96 13 L Davis 24 24 26 19 93 14 J Carter 26 22 18 18 84 15 S Qualischefski 34 26 17 77 16 T Openshaw 19 30 24 73 17 R Tegart 15 17 20 20 72 18 M Booth 18 24 28 70 19 P Caslick 13 15 16 16 60 20 K O’donnell 14 16 15 15 60 21 E Grabham 11 14 12 13 50 22 W Secomb 8 9 14 14 45 23 L Moody 10 13 13 9 45 24 B Mccowat 7 12 11 11 41 25 C Williams 6 11 9 10 36 26 D Lionetti 9 10 12 31 27 R Jacobs 5 8 8 8 29 28 T Street 3 7 6 7 23 29 C Clegg 12 10 22 30 K Robinson 2 6 7 6 21 31 T O’donnell 4 4

Junior Lites Results – Round 5

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 R4 Points 1 R Nauta KTM 5 50 36 43 55 189 2 N Donovan Gas 55 40 40 50 185 3 B Ryan KTM 36 55 46 46 183 4 S Drane Yam 38 46 55 40 179 5 C Archibald Hus 46 50 36 43 175 6 H Hodgetts KTM 43 43 50 38 174 7 N Jaeger Hus 40 38 38 36 152 8 L Duggan Hus 34 34 34 34 136 9 L Turner Hon 30 30 32 32 124 10 M Carter KTM 32 32 30 30 124 11 M New KTM 28 28 28 26 110 12 M Kelly Hus 26 26 26 28 106

Junior 85 Results – Round 5

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 R4 Points 1 L Duggan Hus 5 55 55 55 55 225 2 L Heaton-New KTM 46 43 50 50 189 3 H Holmes KTM 50 50 40 43 183 4 L Layton KTM 36 40 43 46 165 5 A Ryman Hon 43 46 36 38 163 6 J Cooper Hon 38 38 38 40 154 7 T Edwards KTM 40 20 46 36 142 8 J Louis Hus 32 36 32 34 134 9 B Ford Yam 30 34 34 30 128 10 J French KTM 34 32 28 32 126 11 W Wiggins KTM 28 30 30 28 116 12 B Layton KTM 26 24 26 26 102 13 F Beard KTM 24 28 24 24 100 14 R Duggan Hus 22 26 19 20 87 15 J Johnstone Hon 20 22 22 22 86 16 L Seam Hon 19 19 20 19 77 17 J Perrett Hon 18 18 18 18 72

Clubman Open Results – Round 5

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 R4 Points 1 B Thistleton KTM 5 50 55 55 50 215 2 B Trembath KTM 26 50 46 55 177 3 N Girdler Hus 46 38 50 43 177 4 R Sandow Hon 40 43 43 46 172 5 A Fisher KTM 36 34 34 36 140 6 L Hunter Hon 38 28 30 40 136 7 J Griffin Hon 32 24 32 34 122 8 J Mclean Hus 43 36 40 119 9 A Muggleton KTM 34 20 26 32 112 10 L Barnes Kaw 30 30 28 24 112 11 D Seam Hon 32 36 38 106 12 L Fairey Hus 22 46 38 106 13 A Dall Hon 55 40 95 14 S Richards Yam 19 18 22 30 89 15 G Rautman Kaw 18 19 20 26 83 16 R New Hus 24 22 28 74 17 L Grimshaw Hus 20 26 24 70 18 D Webb KTM 28 17 45 19 B Irwin KTM 19 22 41

Pro Twins Results – Round 5

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 Points 1 K O’Donnell CF 55 55 50 160 2 K Angel Duc 46 46 46 138 3 S Richards Yam 50 40 40 130 4 J Portelli Har 43 43 43 129 5 D Klaver Har 40 38 38 116 6 T O’Donnell CF 50 55 105

Round 6

The championship decider on the TT track for Sunday threatened fireworks, with Jarred Brook (Husqvarna) and Thomas Herrick (Husqvarna) separated by only ten points.

Tom Drane (Yamaha) dominated yet again and featured in some spirited battles with Max Whale (KTM) up front, however the championship deciding action was happening a little further back and hit boiling point when Herrick and Brook came together in race two.

Brook copped a penalty and finished ninth while Herrick surged to second. The pair collided again fighting for the same piece of dirt in race three, with Herrick again coming out on top.

A strong finish in the red flag shortened decider sealed the title for Herrick, with Drane taking three wins with Whale grabbing one.

In Junior Lites Cooper Archibald (Husqvarna) successfully defended his title. He wasn’t able to stop Neiko Donovan (Husqvarna) on the TT track, who took three race wins with Sam Drane (Yamaha) scoring the other victory in race four.

In Junior 85’s Lockie Duggan (Husqvarna) also went on a winning streak, picking up the first three races. Levi Layton (KTM) picking up the final race of the weekend with Lucy Heaton-New an impressive third in the final standings.

Duggan’s strong showing at Gunnedah saw him crowned champion for the year by a mere four points to Layton.

In Clubman Neil Girdler (Husqvarna) picked up three victories with Benny Thistleton (KTM) the other race winner and also champion for the year.

Pro 450 Results – Round 6

Pos Rider Pole 1B 1A 2B 2A 3B 3A 4B 4A Points 1 T Drane 5 55 46 55 55 216 2 M Whale 50 55 50 50 205 3 D Daniels 40 43 46 46 175 4 C Dunker 46 38 40 43 167 5 T Herrick 38 50 34 40 162 6 J Brook 43 32 30 38 143 7 J Carter 28 36 38 36 138 8 J Lytras 36 40 43 19 138 9 M Mcnamara 34 34 36 30 134 10 T Openshaw 32 24 32 32 120 11 M Booth 22 26 28 34 110 12 J Dall 24 30 24 18 96 13 K O’donnell 30 19 20 24 93 14 R Tegart 15 22 19 28 84 15 P Caslick 20 20 22 22 84 16 L Davis 26 28 26 80 17 J Griffin 16 18 17 20 71 18 D Tolley 19 18 26 63 19 R Jacobs 13 15 14 16 58 20 T Donnelly 8 16 16 15 55 21 B Burns 12 14 15 14 55 22 E Grabham 10 10 12 13 45 23 D Lionetti 6 9 11 12 38 24 L Moody 11 12 13 36 25 K Robinson 4 7 9 11 31 26 T Street 5 6 8 10 29 27 W Secomb 14 13 27 28 C Williams 7 8 10 25 29 B Mccowat 9 11 20

Junior Lites Results – Round 6

Pos Rider Pole R1 R2 R3 R4 Points 1 N Donovan 55 55 55 43 208 2 S Drane 40 46 50 55 191 3 R Nauta 5 36 50 40 50 181 4 B Ryan 50 40 43 46 179 5 H Hodgetts 46 43 46 40 175 6 N Jaeger 43 36 36 38 153 7 C Archibald 38 38 38 36 150 8 M Carter 32 34 34 34 134 9 L Duggan 34 32 32 32 130 10 L Turner 30 30 30 30 120 11 M Kelly 28 28 28 28 112 12 M New 26 26 26 26 104

Junior 85 Results – Round 6

Pos Rider Pole R1 R2 R3 R4 Points 1 L Duggan 5 55 55 55 50 220 2 L Layton 46 50 50 55 201 3 T Edwards 50 46 46 43 185 4 L New 40 43 40 46 169 5 A Ryman 43 40 43 40 166 6 B Ford 36 34 38 38 146 7 J Cooper 38 36 32 36 142 8 F Beard 28 38 28 32 126 9 J French 22 32 30 34 118 10 B Layton 30 22 36 30 118 11 J Johnstone 34 30 26 22 112 12 H Holmes 32 28 22 28 110 13 W Wiggins 26 24 34 26 110 14 L Seam 24 26 24 24 98 15 R Duggan 20 20 20 20 80 16 J Perrett 19 19 19 19 76

Clubman Open Results – Round 6

Pos Rider Pole R1 R2 R3 R4 Points 1 N Girdler 55 55 50 55 215 2 B Thistleton 5 50 50 55 50 210 3 A Fisher 43 43 43 46 175 4 R Sandow 46 38 38 43 165 5 B Trembath 36 46 40 38 160 6 L Barnes 30 40 46 40 156 7 J Griffin 38 34 36 36 144 8 D Seam 40 28 34 34 136 9 L Hunter 34 30 30 32 126 10 D Webb 32 32 32 30 126 11 L Grimshaw 28 26 26 28 108 12 C Potter 24 24 22 26 96 13 G Rautman 22 22 24 24 92 14 A Muggleton 20 36 28 84 15 B Irwin 18 19 20 20 77 16 J Jobling 19 18 22 59 17 R New 26 20 46 18 L Adamson 17 17 34

Pro 450 Final Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 T Herrick 1021 2 J Brook 1012 3 C Cameron 947 4 T Drane 862 5 J Dall 794 6 M Whale 793 7 J Carter 624 8 D Wicks 576 9 P Caslick 566 10 T Openshaw 552 11 J Lytras 529 12 R Tegart 447 13 R Jacobs 433 14 R Mcqualter 414 15 K O’donnell 403 16 C Weale 402 17 M Booth 392 18 E Grabham 371 19 D Daniels 351 20 B Burns 335 21 C Lewis 306 22 M Mcnamara 270 23 L Moody 262 24 J Griffin 253 25 L Gough 193 26 D Borlase 193 27 M Kirkness 191 28 L Davis 173 29 T Donnelly 164 30 D Lionetti 155 31 J Oram 151 32 N Cardinale 150 33 T Cardinale 129 34 W Secomb 119 35 T O’donnell 111 36 M Price 102 37 J Passfield 95

Junior Lites Final Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 C Archibald 1074 2 N Donovan 1047 3 R Nauta 983 4 H Hodgetts 944 5 B Ryan 912 6 M Carter 738 7 S Drane 735 8 J Fyffe 662 9 M New 638 10 M Kelly 618 11 L Duggan 470 12 N Jaeger 305 13 J Park 302 14 J Paige 288 15 B Paige 286 16 L Turner 244 17 J Trembath 224

Junior 85 Final Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 L Duggan 1119 2 L Layton 1115 3 L Heaton-New 1015 4 T Edwards 892 5 H Holmes 858 6 W Wiggins 747 7 B Layton 656 8 J Cooper 614 9 J French 532 10 B Ford 524 11 R Duggan 508 12 F Beard 468 13 L Seam 339 14 A Ryman 329 15 L Meyn 324 16 B Brookes 323 17 T Howard 306 18 C Williams 290 19 A Attard 246 20 T Afeaki 204 21 J Johnstone 198 22 J Straney 186 23 J Perrett 148 24 J Louis 134 25 K Hunter 132 26 O Thistleton 114 27 R Duggan 92

Clubman Open Final Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 B Thistleton 1132 2 N Girdler 1012 3 R Sandow 898 4 A Fisher 885 5 J Griffin 859 6 J Mclean 807 7 L Hunter 749 8 A Muggleton 705 9 L Barnes 665 10 L Fairey 642 11 D Webb 599 12 R New 490 13 A Dall 397 14 D Seam 392 15 B Trembath 337 16 G Rautman 327 17 S Richards 250 18 L Grimshaw 245 19 J Richardson 231 20 J Roberts 226 21 B Irwin 196 22 C Nelson 180 23 T Holdup 171 24 R Rautman 130 25 C Potter 96 26 A Morgan 76 27 J Jobling 59 28 L Adamson 34 29 A Corbet 22

Pro Twins Final Championship Standings