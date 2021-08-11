Ducati 100 Sport

With Phil Aynsley

The introduction, in 1957, of Ducati’s first OHC road bike – the 175 Sport, proved to be such a success, that together with the Turismo version, accounted for 25 per cent of the 175 cc market. As a result, that saw the company quick to follow with 125 cc (also in 1957) and 100 cc (in 1958) models.

The same basic bottom end of the 175 was used on both smaller models although the sumps were both smaller and smooth, not finned, as were the rocker covers. The barrels and heads were of course of smaller dimensions. Wheels were 17-inch and the less bulbous tank held 17-litres.

The 100 Sport was purely a domestic model and was only made up until 1960. The 125 Sport was exported and survived until 1965.

The very pretty 100 Sport did not have a detuned Turismo variant and was good for 8 hp at 8,000 rpm and top speed of 105 km/h, while weight was 100 kg. In comparison the 125 Sport had 10 hp at 8,500 rpm and a top speed of 112 km/h.

This 100 Sport was restored in Italy before being imported into the USA. It has several minor incorrect parts including the lack of a speedo (and the blanking plate is from a later model), the wrong sump and drain plugs (both should be marked Esso not AGIP), the wrong colour battery strap, an incorrectly shaped seat and the wrong horn.