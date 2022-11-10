Ducati’s best ever MotoGP season in numbers

Francesco Bagnaia and Ducati wrote an important page in MotoGP history by clinching the 2022 Riders’ World Title. Together with the Constructors’ Title and the Team Title achieved by the Ducati Lenovo Team, the Borgo Panigale-based manufacturer clinched its third crown this season, which is its best in the premier class.

With seven wins, ten podiums and five pole positions, Bagnaia secured his first World Title in the Premier Class in the last Grand Prix of the 2022 season held in Valencia. Along with the World Championship won by Casey Stoner in 2007, this is the second MotoGP Riders’ Title for the Borgo Panigale-based manufacturer.

Bagnaia becomes the first Italian rider to win on an Italian bike, the Desmosedici GP, the Riders’ World Title in MotoGP. The last to do so in the top class was Giacomo Agostini precisely 50 years ago, in 1972, when he won the 500cc World Championship on an MV Agusta. On the other hand, Valentino Rossi was the last Italian rider to win the Riders’ World Championship in MotoGP in 2009, 12 years ago.

The title win came thanks to a historic comeback: Bagnaia’s maximum gap to the leader was 91 points after the tenth race at the Sachsenring (Germany), which he then closed over eight Grands Prix. Bagnaia thus beat the previous record of Rainey, who recovered a 65-point disadvantage in 1992.

Bagnaia was also the first Ducati rider to score four consecutive wins at Assen, Silverstone, Spielberg and Misano.

In 2022, Bagnaia completed 189 laps leading a race and set the fastest race lap on three occasions: at the Spanish, French and Italian GPs.

With a total of 11 wins with the Desmosedici GP, Bagnaia ranks third among riders to have achieved the most wins in the premier class with Ducati (1st Stoner with 23 wins, 2nd Dovizioso with 14).

The 2022 season was the best for Ducati in MotoGP: in fact, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer scored a total of 32 podiums with 7 different riders (10 Bagnaia, 7 Miller, 6 Bastianini, 4 Zarco, 4 Martin, 1 Bezzecchi), including 12 victories (7 Bagnaia, 4 Bastianini, 1 Miller).

In the last 26 races, Ducati has always finished on the podium.

Ducati took 16 pole positions this season with 7 different riders, a record for the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. Only Suzuki had previously managed to score the pole with 5 different riders in a single season. This year Ducati also equalled the record for pole positions in a single season previously held only by Honda.

In the last 40 races held, Ducati has consistently placed at least one Desmosedici GP on the front row of the grid.

On six occasions this year, Ducati did a front-row lockout by placing all Desmosedici GPs in the first three positions of the starting grid.

In Austin (Americas GP) and Mugello (Italian GP), the top 5 positions on the grid were all occupied by Ducati machines.

For the third consecutive year and the fourth in its MotoGP history, Ducati won the Constructors’ World Championship in the premier class by scoring 448 points with 192 points over the runner-up.

For the second consecutive year and the third in its history in MotoGP, The Ducati Lenovo Team won the Teams’ World Title in MotoGP with 454 total points at the end of the season.

For the second consecutive year, the factory-supported Ducati team Pramac Racing has been awarded the 2022 best independent team in MotoGP.

Marco Bezzecchi, rider of the VR46 Racing Team, has been awarded as the 2022 best rookie rider in MotoGP.

Enea Bastianini has been awarded as best rider among the independent teams, the Gresini Racing Team. With six podiums and four wins under his belt, the Rimini-based rider ended the MotoGP World Championship in third place overall.