Ducati Desmo450 MX

Ducati’s all-new Desmo450 MX motocross machine is set to arrive at selected dealerships in September, priced at $16,300 AUD in Australia and $17,793 NZD in New Zealand.

Despite the launch being just six months away, Ducati has yet to release official images or full specifications of the production model, keeping fans and riders eagerly awaiting further details.

After Alessandro Lupino dominated the 2024 Italian Prestige MX1 Championship on a Desmo450 MX prototype, Ducati officially entered the 2025 Motocross World Championship (MXGP), reinforcing its philosophy of transferring race-bred technology into production models.

The first round of the MXGP FIM Motocross World Championship occurred in front of 55,000 Argentine spectators on a surface that proved technical and challenging in mixed conditions, transitioning from muddy to dusty as it dried throughout the day.

In the first moto, Ducati’s Jeremy Seewer and Mattia Guadagnini roared off the line with strong starts, positioning themselves near the front. The Swiss rider made the most of the Desmo450 MX’s power, securing the first holeshot of the season, while the Italian followed closely in fourth place. The two riders battled with the leaders for an extended period before swapping positions. Mattia eventually finished fourth and Jeremy crossed the line in sixth.

In the second race Guadagnini took the holeshot, leading the pack with his Desmo450 MX. In contrast, Seewer, was hindered by a fall at the start and forced to race from the back of the field. Mattia finished fourth once again in the second moto to clinch fourth overall in the Argentine Grand Prix and fourth in the world standings on Ducati’s debut in MXGP.

The Desmo450 MX enters the MXGP category as a truly innovative machine, being the only bike in its class equipped with Ducati’s signature desmodromic valve system.

While Ducati makes waves in MXGP, the Ducati Corse R&D – Factory MX Team continues its off-road development program, shifting focus to the Desmo250 MX prototype, which will compete in the Italian MX2 Championship.

Factory rider Alessandro Lupino is joined by MX legend Antonio Cairoli, working together to fine-tune the 250MX, laying the groundwork for a future production model.

With Ducati’s Desmo450 MX set to hit showrooms and the brand making an impact in MXGP, the Italian marque is cementing its place in the motocross world, blending high-performance engineering with racing pedigree.