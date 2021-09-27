New Ducati dealership coming to Alexandria

Ducati Australia are teaming up with the Autosports Group to further extend the Ducati dealer network, aiming to deliver a premium customer experience when the doors open to a flagship Ducati dealership in Sydney in January 2022.

The Autosport Group have an existing relationship with other Volkswagen Group brands such as Audi, Lamborghini and Volkswagen, with over 40 retail businesses nationally are the custodians of more than 15 prestige automotive brands.

The partnership between Ducati and the Autosport Group is set to deliver customers with additional Ducati support in the Sydney market. The flagship showroom that will be located on O’Riordan Street, Alexandria and will house the entire Ducati and Ducati Scrambler range of motorcycles. The two storey complex will also showcase the complete range of apparel and accessories in addition to aftersales services and trained technical personnel.

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati ANZ

“We are thrilled to partner with the Autosport Gorup and bring their experience and passion to our Ducati customers. With their extensive experience representing the premium and performance brands of the Volkswagen Group we are confident that the Autosport Group will deliver a Ducati experience that meets our global benchmarks and exceeds customer expectation.”

The facility in Alexandria, New South Waler will be located at 85 O’Riordan Street and will open in January 2022.

Nick Pagent – Autosport Managing Director and CEO

“We are delighted to add Ducati to our long list of premium and performance brands. We look forward to opening the doors of our new showroom to passionate Ducatisti in January 2022 and delivering a whole new customer experience.”