MotoStudent International Competition

The UniBo Motorsport Team and Ducati are once again celebrating global success after securing the Best MotoStudent Team 2025 title in the Electric category at the eighth MotoStudent International Competition held at MotorLand Aragón in Spain.

The victory came courtesy of the team’s latest prototype, the Vega #88, marking the third consecutive MotoStudent triumph following wins with Minerva (2021) and Nemesi (2023). The result further cements the partnership between the University of Bologna and Ducati, which supports the project through Fondazione Ducati.

The collaboration between UniBo Motorsport and Ducati began in 2018, the same year the team’s first electric motorcycle, Alpha Leonis, earned the Best Rookie Award. In just seven years, the partnership has produced four prototypes, three world titles, and a strong reputation on the international stage.

Claudio Domenicali – CEO of Ducati and President of Fondazione Ducati

“We are extremely proud of the UniBo Motorsport Team’s victory and of Ducati’s contribution to this extraordinary project. Thanks to the collaboration between the University of Bologna and the Fondazione Ducati, students can experience the behind the scenes of our world firsthand, working side by side with our engineers and experiencing the technical culture that underpins our excellence. As Plutarch reminds us, ‘Young people are not vessels to be filled, but fires to be kindled’, and indeed the MotoStudent project ignites the passion for the application of STEM subjects, giving theoretical study a completely new and more engaging light. I would like to thank Rector Prof. Molari for his support, Prof. Nicolò Cavina, the true driving force behind this project from the very beginning, and Eng. Simone Di Piazza, Head of Innovation and R&D Services at Ducati, for his invaluable contribution to the ongoing success of this initiative.”

MotoStudent, held biennially, challenges university engineering teams from around the world to design, build, and race an electric prototype, testing their innovation, technical knowledge, and teamwork. The 2025 edition featured 42 university teams, reflecting the competition’s growing prestige.

Giovanni Molari – University of Bologna

“This extraordinary achievement is the result of a path of educational, technological, and sporting excellence, made possible by the solid and strategic partnership with the Fondazione Ducati. The synergistic collaboration between the University of Bologna and Ducati is a positive example of integration between academia and industry, capable of generating innovation, expertise, and concrete successes.”

From the opening sessions at Aragón, the Vega prototype showcased its dominance. UniBo Motorsport topped the Gymkhana skill and agility test, set the fastest time in the Top Speed test, and earned pole position in qualifying. The team then finished second in the final race, securing enough points to claim the overall title.

In addition to the on-track success, Vega also impressed in the off-track evaluations—finishing second in the dynamic tests, third in technical design, reporting, and communication, and taking first place in the Best Design category.

Nicolò Cavina – UniBo Motorsport Team

“These successes are the result of intense, multidisciplinary, and passionate work by the students, but also of the strategic collaboration with the Fondazione Ducati, which has provided essential know-how, expertise, and technical support. The synergy with Ducati represents a fundamental accelerator of innovation and training for us.”

This latest victory reinforces the value of the long-term partnership between Ducati and the University of Bologna, a collaboration that extends beyond MotoStudent into broader educational initiatives. Ducati’s commitment to developing future engineering talent continues through programs such as Fisica in Moto, the DESI – Dual Education System Italy, and the Motor Valley University of Emilia-Romagna (MUNER), of which Ducati is a founding member.