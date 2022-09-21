Ducati Scrambler 100,000 milestone

Ducati are celebrating the popularity of the Scrambler after reaching the milestone of more than 100,000 new era Scramblers hitting the road since the 2015 launch of the model.

Historically made at the request of the Berliner brothers, Ducati importers for the United States in the 1960s, who wanted a model that suited the tastes of American motorcyclists, the first Scrambler Ducati went into production in 1962 and ended in 1975.

Ducati has proposed many different interpretations since the new era of Scrambler started in 2015, including the first Scrambler Ducati Icon in Urban Enduro, Full Throttle, Street Classic and Classic versions, to which the Mach 2.0, the Italia Independent limited edition, the Flat Track PRO, the Café Racer, the Desert Sled, the Sixty2 and the Icon Dark were then added.

Completing the Scramble family are the latest and more contemporary 1100 Tribute PRO, Urban Motard and Nightshift.

In recent months, enthusiasts who have visited the Ducati Museum have been able to relive the history of the brand and its motorcycles through the temporary exhibition “Scrambler 60th”, open until the end of September.

The themed area tells the history of the Land of Joy and its worlds: design, lifestyle, customization, exploration and self-expression.

To celebrate this important anniversary and these achievements, Scrambler Ducati has collaborated with Carrera Eyewear, already Official Partner of Ducati Corse for the Eyewear Collection, to create an iconic pair of sunglasses made for the occasion in a limited edition of only 60 pieces.

The style of the sunglasses reflects the Carrera aesthetic which is enriched with the Scrambler Ducati logo on the right lens and the finishes in the classic “62Yellow” colour.

The double nose bridge bears the Scrambler Ducati signature and the logo celebrating the brand’s 60th anniversary appears on the right temple. All enriched by an exclusive packaging customized with the distinctive Scrambler Ducati marks present on the glasses.