Ducati dominates MotoGP

The 2024 MotoGP season was a tale of absolute domination by Ducati with World Champion Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing), Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), Marc Márquez (Gresini Racing) and Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) making up the top four in the overall classification.

Ducati’s technical supremacy in this MotoGP season is reflected in its record numbers , which improve on those of the already sensational 2023 season. The Italian manufacturer managed the extraordinary feat of improving the all-time record for season victories (19 out of a total of 20 races), setting a new record for monopolised podiums (14) and in 6 of these Grand Prix races, Ducati’s hegemony has extended to the entire Top-5.

Ducati become the first European brand to achieve the milestone of 100 victories in this category, the one won together with Jorge Martín and Pramac Racing is the fourth Riders’ Title after those of Casey Stoner in 2007 and Francesco Bagnaia in 2022 and 2023.

The MotoGP World Championship crowns another extraordinary racing season in which the Bologna-based manufacturer also won the Constructors’ and Teams’ Title with the Ducati Lenovo Team, the Manufacturers’ and Teams’ Title in WorldSBK with the official riders of the Aruba.it Racing Team Nicolò Bulega and Álvaro Bautista on the podium of the overall classification, and the Riders’ and Manufacturers’ Title in WorldSSP, thanks to the performances of the new World Champion Adrián Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WSSP Team) and the podium finish of Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team).

Claudio Domenicali – Ducati CEO

“The dominance expressed by Ducati with its bikes, its riders and its technicians in the 2024 MotoGP season will remain forever in the hearts of fans of this sport. I am very happy for Jorge, an incredibly talented rider who grew up with Ducati and together with us realized the dream he had since he was a child. After the crazy joy of 2022 and the ‘victory of awareness’ of 2023, today we want to celebrate the triumph of a system: the “Ducati System”. A system inspired by the teachings of Galileo Galilei, the inventor of the scientific method and modern science. A system that has led us to be the best in track-racing competitions, and which we also apply in the research, design and development of our products, proudly bringing Made in Italy engineering all over the world. I would like to congratulate all the Ducati riders: certainly the World Champion Jorge Martín, but obviously also Pecco, who never gave up until the very end, and then Marc and Enea, who contributed to a record-breaking MotoGP season for our Company. In particular, the top 4 in the overall standings expressed a technical level and a harmony with the Desmosedici GP that was at the limits of imagination. In this scenario, Jorge and Pecco made even more of a difference by staging a duel for the title that was even more balanced than last year. Pecco won more, but Jorge was more tenacious and in the end he is rightly the Champion. The World Title won by Jorge is a beautiful demonstration that love stories can end with a wonderful finale and I struggle to think of a better way to celebrate the work done in recent years with Jorge and with Pramac Racing, which I would like to thank especially in the person of Paolo Campinoti. Thanks to all the people at Ducati and Ducati Corse who made all this possible, being a Ducatista is increasingly a source of pride”.

Luigi Dall’Igna – Ducati Corse General Manager

“Winning the third World Riders’ Title in a row is fantastic. It confirms once again the strength of the Ducati project, with the commitment and team spirit of all those, riders and Team, who have contributed to making it a winner with incredible continuity, as demonstrated by the numbers of these years. In particular, another page of history is deservedly written today by Jorge Martín at the end of an amazing season, which is the essence of all the work done together. A big round of applause goes to Pecco Bagnaia, because his was also an extraordinary year and the challenge on the track improved both riders: exactly what we believe in. Today’s victory is also, or rather above all, the best way to say goodbye to Pramac Racing, a formidable group of professionals with whom we have worked in harmony for 20 years: to each of them a very strong hug, starting with our friend Paolo Campinoti. 2024 was a stratospheric year for Ducati, in which we broke the record for victories and the record for podiums, with the cherry on top of having placed 8 Desmosedici GP in front of everyone in the Sprint Race in Thailand. I want to thank all the men and women of Ducati Corse who work hard and with passion every day to achieve great results like the one we are celebrating today. Forza Ducati!”

Jorge Martín (Pramac Racing)

“The dream has come true, I am World Champion! It is very difficult now to realize that it is all true, but I am fully aware of what we have achieved because ever since I was a child I have been chasing this goal. This is the final result of all the work done over the years, but also of the sacrifices of my family, my parents, my brother and all my team who have supported me unconditionally. Last year I promised myself that I would try again and here I am, reaping the rewards of an entire life dedicated to this wonderful sport. I want to thank Team Pramac and Ducati for giving me the opportunity to arrive in MotoGP and grow up together. And in particular, a big thank you to Paolo Campinoti and Gigi Dall’Igna for their trust since day one and for providing me with all the resources I needed to become World Champion. The work we have done together with Ducati Corse in these last years has been incredible: we have won the Constructors’ Championship 4 times in a row and together we have achieved 8 victories, 32 podiums and 20 pole positions. The World Title won together is really the best way to say goodbye“.

Ducati is now preparing to celebrate the World Titles won in 2024. The ‘Campioni in Festa’ event will be held on December 3rd in Bologna, where the protagonists of this extraordinary sporting season will celebrate their successes. Further details on the event will be announced in the coming days.

The numbers of Ducati domination in the 2024 MotoGP season:

19 – Wins achieved by Ducati riders in the 2024 MotoGP World Championship – All Time MotoGP Record

14 – Races of the 2024 MotoGP World Championship in which the podium was made up entirely of Ducati riders – All Time MotoGP Record

53 – Podiums achieved by Ducati riders during the 2024 season with 6 different riders

16 – Pole positions obtained by Ducati riders during the 2024 MotoGP season

66 – Consecutive MotoGP races in which at least one Ducati rider placed in the Top 3 (all the Sprint Races of the 2024 season also ended with at least one Ducati rider on the podium)

106 – Victories in MotoGP for Ducati, the only European motorcycle manufacturer to surpass the milestone of 100 wins

2024 MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Martin 508 2 Bagnaia 498 3 Marquez 392 4 Bastianini 386 5 Binder 217 6 Acosta 215 7 Viñales 190 8 Marquez 173 9 Morbidelli 173 10 Di Giannantonio 165 11 Espargaro 163 12 Bezzecchi 153 13 Quartararo 113 14 Miller 87 15 Oliveira 75 16 Fernandez 66 17 Zarco 55 18 Rins 31 19 Nakagami 31 20 Fernandez 27 21 Mir 21 22 Marini 14 23 Espargaro 12 24 Pedrosa 7 25 Bradl 2 26 Gardner 0 27 Iannone 0 28 Savadori 0 29 Pirro 0

2024 MotoGP Constructors Championship Standings

Pos Constructor Points 1 Ducati 722 2 KTM 327 3 Aprilia 302 4 Yamaha 124 5 Honda 75