Lupino wins the Italian MX Championship 2024 on the Desmo450 MX

Ducati’s Desmo450 MX has won the marque its first motocross title in its debut season in the Italian MX1 Championship. Ducati Corse Off-Road rider Alessandro Lupino wrapping up the crown at the final in Arco di Trento over the weekend.

A success that confirms the soundness of the project, created to develop a complete range of Ducati motorcycles and engines for specialist off-road racing. The Ducati Desmo450 MX can be ordered at selected dealerships starting from early 2025, with delivery scheduled starting from June.

On the Pietramurata track, Lupino only needed a fourth place in the first heat to secure the Italian title, which allowed the rider from Viterbo to secure his ninth domestic crown. The Ducati rider then finished the second race in third place, a result that also earned him third place overall for the day.

Alessandro Lupino

“At the first race in Mantua I didn’t know what to expect from this season, because the Desmo450 MX was a completely new bike. During the season, however, we made great improvements, everyone worked so hard and I was able to see the seriousness and commitment with which Ducati approached this new project. From my side as a rider, I gave 100% and I also learned a new job, that of test rider. We brought home the Italian title in the year of our debut and that was far from the obvious outcome. The credit goes to the whole team, both on the track and in the company, because they really did a great job! The thing that pleased me most is seeing the passion that everyone puts into it: a passion that ensures that the work always turns out well. I want to congratulate everyone: in Ducati I found a family and this year has been special for me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Now that the Italian championship is over, the development of Borgo Panigale’s motocross bike will continue throughout the winter with the first tests by Jeremy Seewer, official Ducati rider for 2025 MXGP (who will be supported by a second rider) and subsequently the first tests of the 250cc model will also begin with Lupino and Cairoli.

The bike for the MX2 class will debut in the 2025 domestic series with the same approach used for the 450: develop the bike in the races that will then go into production in 2026.