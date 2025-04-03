Ducati Desmo450 MX

Ducati Desmo450 MX at a glance

Engine – Ducati Desmo450 MX single-cylinder engine, 449.6 cc

Maximum power of 63.5 hp at 9,400 rpm

Maximum torque of 53.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm

Wet Weight – 104.8 kg (with fluids but no fuel)

Twin-spar Aluminium frame

7.2-litre fuel tank

Showa 49 mm upside-down forks, fully adjustable, 310 mm travel and Kashima Coating on fork legs

Showa fully adjustable monoshock, 301 mm wheel travel

Cast aluminium swingarm

Brembo braking system with single Galfer discs, 260 mm (front) and 240 mm (rear)

Pirelli Scorpion MX32 Mid-Soft tyres, 80/100-21” and 110/90-19”

DID chain

Takasago Excel aluminium rims with Alpina spokes, 21” x 1.60” and 19” x 2.15”

2 Power Modes, 2 Riding Modes

Riding Modes configurable via the accessory X-Link app

New generation electronics package with Ducati Traction Control (DTC); Power Launch; Quick Shift (up only), Engine Brake Control.

Piston replacement every 45 hours

Valve clearance check every 45 hours

Ducati’s all-new Desmo450 MX motocross machine is set to land in selected dealerships this September, priced at $16,300 AUD in Australia and $17,793 NZD in New Zealand.

For those unfamiliar, the ‘Desmo’ in Desmo450 MX refers to Ducati’s signature desmodromic valve actuation system. Unlike conventional systems that rely on valve springs to close the valves, Ducati’s setup uses rockers to both open and close them. This allows for aggressive cam profiles and more radical valve timing and is a system that’s helped define Ducati and dominate the horsepower wars in road racing for many years.

Ducati’s motocross debut brings a claimed 63.5 horsepower at 9,400 rpm and 53.5 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. That peak power is on par with current class leaders, who also hit their stride around the same rpm. Independent dyno tests typically measure those rivals at around 55 horsepower at the rear wheel. Ducati’s figure is likely measured at the crank, which doesn’t account for drivetrain losses, but even so, the numbers suggest they’re firmly in the mix when it comes to outright performance.

The real challenge, however, lies in how that power translates to the ground. It’s widely accepted that modern 450s already deliver more muscle than most riders can harness effectively. While Ducati may be the newcomer in motocross, they’re no strangers to high-output machines—their road bikes routinely produce north of 200 horsepower. Few manufacturers have Ducati’s pedigree when it comes to turning raw power into rideable, controlled performance, and in that respect, on the road and the tarmac racetrack they’re regarded as the benchmark.

If the Desmo450 MX is going to carve out a niche, it may well be through its engine management and electronics package. That’s the area where Ducati could set itself apart from the established competition.

That said, most off-road racing classes place limits on advanced traction control systems, meaning Ducati’s deep expertise in sophisticated electronic aids, refined through years of road racing, might not be able to be fully unleashed in this environment.

The Desmo450 MX also represents a first in the segment in terms of electronics. It is in fact the first motocross bike in the world equipped with a Traction Control system capable of precisely defining the actual rear wheel slippage (patent pending). This system identifies the riding phases in which it should not be activated so as not to limit the performance of the bike. Finally, the Desmo450 MX Ducati Traction Control can be deactivated instantly by the rider in situations where it is necessary to make use of all the engine performance, to be automatically reactivated shortly after.

These are Ducati’s own words describing their electronics suite, though they’re clearly holding back when it comes to revealing detailed technical specifics, as you would expect. I will let them continue.

The Desmo450 MX also offers a very strong torque curve at low revs, ensuring an abundance of power out of corners, with a linear delivery and unprecedented acceleration for the category. This unique power delivery curve, which provides the rider with 70% of the maximum torque already at 4,200 rpm, makes the Desmo450 MX less demanding and tiring than a traditional 450, to the full advantage of track performance and riding enjoyment. This was made possible thanks to the Desmodromic distribution, which by reducing the energy needed to open the valves allows for more aggressive lift diagrams even when choosing large diameters for the valves themselves. Thanks to bore and stroke measurements of 96 x 62.1 mm, it was in fact possible to use 40 mm intake valves and 33 mm exhaust valves. The former are made of titanium, while the latter are made of steel, with a hollow stem filled with sodium to improve heat exchange, thus increasing reliability and consistency of performance. Particular attention was paid to the cooling system, featuring rhomboid-shaped radiators. These represent a new feature for the segment and allow for a 6.5% higher radiating surface compared to a traditionally shaped solution, improving engine cooling while keeping the bike compact, thus offering the rider a high level of freedom of movement towards the front of the bike. Alessandro Lupino and Tony Cairoli competed in 2024 with the standard radiators, capable of guaranteeing high reliability even in the most extreme and prohibitive conditions such as in the race at Ponte a Egola, which was dominated by the two Ducati riders, and interrupted due to excessive mud on the track that forced most of the bikes to stop. The maximum power of the Desmo450 engine is 63.5 hp at 9,400 rpm, and the maximum torque delivered is 53.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The limiter intervention is set at 11,900 rpm, a new benchmark for the category.

And on to the chassis…

The chassis of the Desmo450 MX is based on an aluminium perimeter frame. This layout was chosen to obtain a lightweight structure, which allows the engine to have intake and exhaust ducts as straight as possible, in order to guarantee the best performance. The technicians of the Borgo Panigale company have managed to create a structure weighing 8.96 kg characterized by the least possible number of welds, thus hitting the desired targets of lightness, reliability and rigidity. The frame contributes significantly to containing the weight of the bike, in a ready-to-use configuration but without fuel, at 104.8 kg. The frame of the Desmo450 MX is made up of only 11 pieces, about half compared to the competition, and is composed of cast, forged and extruded elements. The front part, which connects the steering column with the upper shock absorber attachment, is represented by a single cast element. This construction technology, which Ducati also uses on Superbike frames, allows for total control of the thicknesses, thus using only the amount of material needed at each point and creating complex shapes without compromising weight or strength. The extremely compact frame design was also designed to ensure the best ergonomics for the rider and at the same time quick and easy maintenance in the workshop or on the track, where operations such as disassembling the shock absorber can be carried out quickly. The latter is mounted in a central position and works on a cast aluminium swingarm and a forged aluminium linkage. The progressivity of the link was defined during the races run in the 2024 season.

Suspension…

The suspension and brakes of the Desmo450 MX were the subject of a targeted decision. Ducati relied on the long experience in racing competition of Showa, which was also chosen to facilitate setup for amateurs by virtue of the spring, and not air-based technical layout for the elastic component. The fork is fully adjustable, with 49 mm inverted stems, 310 mm travel and Kashima Coating treatment on the stanchions. The shock absorber is fully adjustable, the wheel travel is 301 mm. To better develop the setup, Alessandro Lupino raced the entire first part of the Italian Championship with standard suspension, confirming the validity of the choice of the equipment.

Brakes…

As for the braking system, Ducati has also chosen in this area to collaborate with its long-standing partner Brembo on the development, also in Motocross, of benchmark braking systems as has been the case for many years on road bikes. There is a two-piston floating caliper at the front, and a single-piston caliper at the rear. Galfer brake discs are 260 mm at the front and 240 mm at the rear.

More on the electronics…

The experience in MotoGP and Superbike, where Ducati is a technological point of reference, allowed Ducati technicians to introduce a real traction control system on the Desmo450 MX, one that is capable of offering benefits in terms of lap time, rider safety and energy saving while riding. Unlike the systems currently available in the segment, the Ducati Traction Control (DTC) implemented on the Desmo450 MX calibrates the power cut based on the actual rear wheel slippage of the vehicle dynamics, thus guaranteeing an effective, prompt and linear intervention. This system is able to identify moments in which it should not come into action, such as jumps, automatically excluding itself. Furthermore, if the rider identifies points on the track in which he wants to make use of all the engine performance, he can deactivate the system with a light pressure on the clutch lever. The control will automatically return to operation a few moments later. Ducati Traction Control offers four different levels of intervention. The electronic equipment also includes Launch Control and Engine Brake Control, which, like DTC, can be configured on different levels of intervention and associated with two Riding Modes that the rider can adapt to his needs and the characteristics of the track via the X-Link App. The gearbox is equipped with a Quickshifter for upshifts.

Minimal warranty coverage—if any at all—is standard across this race-ready segment. To provide a bit more peace of mind and help introduce their new contender to the market, Ducati is offering a three-month, 20-hour ‘conventional’ warranty on the Desmo450 MX. While the exact terms haven’t been disclosed, it’s a clear sign that Ducati intends to support early adopters.

In this category, some manufacturers recommend piston replacements after as little as 15 hours of race use. Ducati have set the recommended interval for piston replacement and valve clearance checks at 45 hours. Full engine overhauls are advised every 90 hours. These figures are in line with most high-performance competition machines in the class. After all, extreme performance rarely comes cheap…

Ducati Desmo450 MX Specifications