Desmo450 MX reveal at Manjimup 15,000

Ducati’s highly anticipated Desmo450 MX will make its first public appearance in Australia at the prestigious Manjimup 15,000 motocross event on Sunday, 1 June 2025.

A specially air-freighted unit of the Desmo450 MX will be presented by Ducati Perth, giving Australian motocross fans a rare chance to see Ducati’s revolutionary, race-ready production model up close. This appearance marks the brand’s official entry into the motocross segment and showcases a new chapter in off-road engineering from the Bologna-based manufacturer.

The Desmo450 MX features hallmark Ducati design cues, most notably an 11-piece aluminium perimeter frame weighing in at under nine kilograms. Developed in partnership with Ducati Corse, the bike integrates Desmodromic valve timing—a signature of Ducati’s high-performance ethos—into the motocross world for the first time.

Advanced electronics also set the Desmo450 MX apart. Riders will benefit from a bespoke traction control system and customisable riding modes, which can be managed via the optional Ducati X-Link app.

Its debut at the Manjimup 15,000, a globally respected event that has featured on the Australian motocross calendar since 1980, highlights the significance of this launch. Set against the demanding 2.1-kilometre Cosy Creek MX Circuit, renowned for its flowing jumps and challenging sandy terrain, the event regularly attracts Australia’s top motocross athletes and elite international competitors.

Sergi Canovas

Managing Director of Ducati Australia and New Zealand

“The arrival of the Desmo450 MX marks a signiﬁcant new chapter for Ducati in Australia. Witnessing the bike ﬁrsthand, one can immediately appreciate the passion and race-bred philosophy behind its development. Debuting the Desmo450 MX at an event as iconic as the Manjimup 15,000 is a ﬁtting tribute to both the motorcycle and the motocross community. We are proud to share this moment with Australian fans.”

The Ducati Desmo450 MX is now available for order through selected Ducati dealerships. Deliveries are scheduled to commence in the second half of 2025, with a recommended retail price of $16,300 AUD.