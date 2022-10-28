Ducati Diavel V4

The eagerly anticipated V4 version of Ducati’s successful roadster-come-cruiser Diavel officially broke cover overnight and Ducati confirmed they will use the GranTurismo version of the V4 that I raved about when I reviewed the latest V4 S Multistrada.

Some might say ‘oh why not give me the 200 horsepower of the Panigale’, but only a person that has not enjoyed the 168 horsepower of the 1158 cc GranTurismo engine could say such a thing. For the street this engine is epic, and is absolutely the best choice for this application.

Big, smooth gobs of grunt everywhere with peak torque of 126 Nm at 7500 rpm, but it has bulk torque everywhere, before then pulling hard towards that impressive 168 horsepower crescendo at 10,750 rpm. It is, in my eyes, the most impressive engine in mass production today. Likewise the up-down quick-shifter is the best I have used.

With valve clearance checks required at long 60,000 kilometres intervals it ‘should’ also be relatively affordable to service.

While stationary or at low speeds around town the rear cylinders deactivate to reduce the amount of heat transferred to the rider.

The V-Four Diavel is claimed to tip the scales at 211 kg dry, and 236 kg with its 20-litre tank full of fuel and ready to ride, that is over ten kilograms less than the V-Twin Diavel 1260 S. And about 70 kilograms lighter than Harley-Davidson’s incredibly popular Breakout.

The Diavel runs a massive 240/45 rear tyre so it is never going to handle like a traditional Ducati, but it is not designed to. I know from experience that you can hustle a Diavel quite well, it just takes a bit of body english and a different approach to do so.

The suspension is certainly up to spec with fully-adjustable 50 mm forks and shock and the stoppers are about as good as it gets, a pair of 330 mm rotors up front clamped by powerful but beautifully progressive Brembo Stylema four-piston calipers via a radial master cylinder.

While the Diavel has always offered more rear suspension travel than traditional cruiser style bikes, the Diavel V4 gets 15 mm more travel, which is now a more generous 145 mm. That will certainly help the comfort stakes on potholed Aussie roads.

Likewise the electronics suite is about as good as it gets. The Diavel V4 offers three Power Modes and four Riding Modes: Sport, Touring, Urban and the new Wet, designed for low-grip surfaces. The Riding Modes allow the rider to adapt the engine delivery and the intervention of the riding aid systems (Ducati Traction Control in Cornering version, ABS Cornering and Ducati Wheelie Control) to the rider’s situation and preferences.

Cruise Control makes highway transfers more relaxed, while Launch Control provides scorching starts while the aforementioned Ducati two-way quick-shifter sets the standard.

The rider can manage all the electronic systems through backlit controls on the handlebars and the new 5-inch colour TFT dashboard, which also offers Bluetooth connectivity to pair the smartphone and use it for calls, text messages and music, or use the Turn-by-turn navigation system (available as an accessory) via the Ducati Link App. This all works well and is more intuitive than many other systems.

The seat height is a low 790 mm and Ducati state that the pegs and high bars are set 20 mm closer to the rider than on the 1260 which gives the rider more control. In some of the images here I would say the riding position looks a bit more natural on this new model.

They’ve done a fair bit more than just shoehorn that new standard setting V4 in a Diavel chassis and clothes and I can’t wait to sample the result. On paper, it looks very promising indeed, for anyone whose tastes lean towards this style of motorcycle that is.

Ducati Diavel V4 Arrives in Australia starting in April 2023, from $41,100 Ride Away.

Ducati Diavel V4 Specifications