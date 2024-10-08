2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark & Full Throttle
Ducati have given us a full look at the two new Scrambler options for 2025, the Icon Dark providing a pure and essentialist option for those who like clean lines and characters, alongside the new Full Throttle with updated colour and an emphasis on the post-heritage charm.
Both bikes run the air-cooled two-valve L-twin measuring in at 803 cc and producing 73 hp or 53.6 kW and 65.2 Nm of torque, with RbW and 50 mm throttle-body. That RbW allows for Riding Modes, Power Modes and DTC, which join Cornering ABS, a TFT dash and full LED lighting with DRL. There’s even a USB under the seat for device charging.
The Full Throttle does pump up the inclusions, adding a standard Termignoni muffler, Ducati Quick Shift, Ducati Performance indicators, sport mudguard, sump guard, side plates, and dedicated seat.
Common is the USD Kayaba 41 mm fork and preload adjustable shock, with light allow rims run – a 18 inch front and 17 inch rear, both clad in Pirelli MT60 tyres for a beefy style.
Brakes are also shared with a beefy 330 mm rotor and radial four-piston Brembo caliper, with 245 mm rear disc and single-piston caliper, both backed by that Bosch ABS.
Seat height is a manageable standard 795 mm, with both variants weighing in at 176 kg and boasting a 14.5 L fuel capacity. Service intervals are 12,000 km, including valve adjustment, with a 24-month warranty.
The main choice will be picking between the Icon Dark with blacked out livery including front mudguard and conveyors, offering a darker option on the entry-point Icon Scrambler, or the decked out Full Throttle with that host of extras already fitted.
Plus Ducati offers a wide choice in terms of clothing and accessories, from exhausts, seats, coloured covers, many components machined from solid – footrests, mirrors, tank caps – and soft bags, all viewable via the new online configurator. So if you want to add some of the extras from the Full Throttle to your Icon Dark, that won’t be a problem.
The new models will be available in Australia from April 2025, with the Scrambler Icon Dark priced at $17,300 Ride Away, and the Scrambler Full Throttle available for $21,000 Ride Away.
Head to Ducati Australia website for more information.
2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark & Full Throttle Specifications
|2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark [Full Throttle] Specifications
|ENGINE
|TYPE
|L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per
cylinder, air cooled
|DISPLACEMENT
|803 cc
|BORE X STROKE
|88 x 66 mm
|COMPRESSION RATIO
|11:1
|POWER
|73 hp (53.6 kW) @ 8,250 rpm
|TORQUE
|48.1 lb-ft (65.2 Nm) @ 7,000 rpm
|FUEL INJECTION
|Electronic fuel injection, 50 mm throttle body with
Ride-by-Wire system
|EXHAUST
|Stainless steel muffler [Termingnoni] with catalytic converter lambda probes, aluminium tail pipes
|TRANSMISSION
|GEARBOX
|6 speed
|RATIO
|1=32/13 2=30/18 3=28/21 4=26/23 5=22/22
6=24/26
|PRIMARY DRIVE
|Straight cut gears, Ratio 1.85:1
|FINAL DRIVE
|Chain, front spocket 15, rear sprocket 46
|CLUTCH
|Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet
multiplate clutch
|CHASSIS
|FRAME
|Tubular steel Trellis frame
|FRONT SUSPENSION
|Upside down Kayaba 41 mm fork
|FRONT WHEEL
|Light alloy 3.00″ x 18″
|FRONT TYRE
|Pirelli MT 60 RS 110/80 R18
|REAR SUSPENSION
|Kayaba rear shock, pre-load adjustable
|WHEEL TRAVEL
|Light alloy 5.50″ x 17″
|REAR WHEEL
|Pirelli MT 60 RS 180/55 R17
|REAR TYRE
|150 mm / 150 mm (5.9 in / 5.9 in)
|FRONT BRAKE
|Ø330 mm disc, radial 4-piston calliper with Bosch
Cornering ABS as standard equipment
|REAR BRAKE
|Ø245 mm disc, 1-piston floating calliper with Bosch
Cornering ABS as standard equipment
|INSTRUMENTATION
|4.3″ TFT colour display
|DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
|WET WEIGHT NO FUEL
|176 kg (388 lb)
|SEAT HEIGHT
|795 mm (31.3 in)
810 mm (31.9 in) with high seat accessory 780 mm (30.7 in) with low seat accessory
|WHEELBASE
|1.449 mm (57 in)
|RAKE
|24°
|TRAIL
|108 mm
|FUEL TANK CAPACITY
|14,5 l (3,83 US gal)
|NUMBER OF SEATS
|2
|EQUIPMENT
|SAFETY EQUIPMENT
|Riding Mode, Power Mode, ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control, Daytime Running Light*
|STANDARD EQUIPMENT
|4.3″ TFT color display, ride by wire, full LED lighting system, LED turn indicators, USB socket under the seat, sporty tail, dark livery [Variable section low handlebar, Termignoni muffler, Ducati Quick Shift, Ducati Performance LED turn indicators, sporty front mudguard, sump guard, side number plates, dedicated seat]
|READY FOR
|Ducati Multimedia System, Ducati Quick Shift
|WARRANTY AND MAINTENANCE
|WARRANTY
|24 months unlimited mileage
|MAINTENANCE SERVICE INTERVALS
|12,000 km (7,500 mi) / 12 months
|VALVE CLEARANCE ADJUSTMENT KM
|12,000 km (7,500 mi)
|EMISSIONS AND CONSUMPTION
|STANDARD
|Euro 5+
|CO2 EMISSIONS
|120 g/km
|CONSUMPTION
|5.2 l/100 km