2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark & Full Throttle

Ducati have given us a full look at the two new Scrambler options for 2025, the Icon Dark providing a pure and essentialist option for those who like clean lines and characters, alongside the new Full Throttle with updated colour and an emphasis on the post-heritage charm.

Both bikes run the air-cooled two-valve L-twin measuring in at 803 cc and producing 73 hp or 53.6 kW and 65.2 Nm of torque, with RbW and 50 mm throttle-body. That RbW allows for Riding Modes, Power Modes and DTC, which join Cornering ABS, a TFT dash and full LED lighting with DRL. There’s even a USB under the seat for device charging.

The Full Throttle does pump up the inclusions, adding a standard Termignoni muffler, Ducati Quick Shift, Ducati Performance indicators, sport mudguard, sump guard, side plates, and dedicated seat.

Common is the USD Kayaba 41 mm fork and preload adjustable shock, with light allow rims run – a 18 inch front and 17 inch rear, both clad in Pirelli MT60 tyres for a beefy style.

Brakes are also shared with a beefy 330 mm rotor and radial four-piston Brembo caliper, with 245 mm rear disc and single-piston caliper, both backed by that Bosch ABS.

Seat height is a manageable standard 795 mm, with both variants weighing in at 176 kg and boasting a 14.5 L fuel capacity. Service intervals are 12,000 km, including valve adjustment, with a 24-month warranty.

The main choice will be picking between the Icon Dark with blacked out livery including front mudguard and conveyors, offering a darker option on the entry-point Icon Scrambler, or the decked out Full Throttle with that host of extras already fitted.

Plus Ducati offers a wide choice in terms of clothing and accessories, from exhausts, seats, coloured covers, many components machined from solid – footrests, mirrors, tank caps – and soft bags, all viewable via the new online configurator. So if you want to add some of the extras from the Full Throttle to your Icon Dark, that won’t be a problem.

The new models will be available in Australia from April 2025, with the Scrambler Icon Dark priced at $17,300 Ride Away, and the Scrambler Full Throttle available for $21,000 Ride Away.

Head to Ducati Australia website for more information.

2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark & Full Throttle Specifications