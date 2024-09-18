Ducati Guaranteed Future Value finance

Ducati have introduced Ducati Guaranteed Future Value^ (GFV) which is a flexible finance program that allows you to guarantee the minimum future value^ of your Ducati at the time of purchase, giving you peace of mind knowing the value of your motorcycle is secured.

With Ducati GFV^ you can choose an eligible contract term that best suits your requirements from between 12-36 months. The interest rate is fixed for the life of your loan and there are no account keeping fees.

Benefits of a GFV^:

Peace of mind knowing the minimum future value^ of your Ducati right from the start.

A selection of three options at the end of your Ducati GFV^ contract: trade in, retain or return^

A personally tailored finance solution, based on the term and kilometre usage of your Ducati.

Upgrade to the latest model more often, enjoying the best of performance, innovation and comfort.

How does Ducati GFV^ work?

Choose your Ducati Multistrada V4 or Diavel V4 model. Choose your term of 12, 24 or 36 months and an annual kilometre allowance. At the end of your term, choose one of three options:

TRADE IN

If you wish to trade in your Ducati for a new one, all you need to do is return it to your preferred Ducati dealer. If the trade-in value is higher than the GFV^ amount, you can use this equity towards your new Ducati.

RETAIN

Provided that you meet the relevant payment obligations under your contract, you can purchase your Ducati outright for the GFV^ amount, then your Ducati is yours to keep. Or you can choose to refinance* your GFV^ at the end of the term.

RETURN

All you need to do is hand your Ducati back to your preferred Ducati dealer and if it meets the agreed kilometre and fair wear and tear requirements^, you have no further liability.

For a limited time, take advantage of an exceptional 0% p.a. comparison rate± on selected# new Ducati Multistrada V4 and Diavel V4 models with Ducati GFV^. Maximum term 24 months. Offer ends 30th September 2024.

The Fine Print

±For approved applicants of Ducati Financial Services (DFS) ABN 20 097 071 460, Australian Credit Licence 389344 for selected new Ducati Multistrada V4 and Diavel V4 models with Ducati Guaranteed Future Value. #Excludes Multistrada V4 RS and GT, Demonstrator, Used, Service Loan motorcycles, other models and offers. Maximum term 24 months. While stock lasts. Other fees, charges, T&C’s apply. Comparison rate based on 5 year secured consumer fixed rate $30,000 loan. WARNING: This comparison rate is true only for the examples given and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. DFS may extend, withdraw or change offer at any time.

^Ducati Guaranteed Future Value has a Guaranteed Future Value (GFV), which is the minimum value of your motorcycle at the end of your finance contract as determined by DFS. If you decide to return your motorcycle to DFS at the end of your term, DFS will pay you the agreed GFV, which will be put against your final payment subject to fair wear and tear conditions and agreed kilometres being met. At the end of your term, you can elect to (1) trade-in; (2) return; or (3) retain the motorcycle by paying the GFV owed to DFS at the end of the loan term after all repayments have been made. You will be liable for any loan contract deficit and additional charges apply if you exceed the nominated kilometre allowance and/or the motorcycle is not in an acceptable condition. To see if this product is right for you, please see our Target Market Determination on our website and/or seek independent advice. Subject to a credit assessment and DFS lending criteria. *Subject to a credit assessment and DFS lending criteria. Fleet, government, rental and used motorcycle buyers, hire and chauffeur companies excluded.