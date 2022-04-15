Ducati Sales Figures

Despite problems in the supply chain for various components, a worldwide dilemma facing all manufacturing sectors, Ducati delivered 13,450 motorcycles to customers worldwide during the first three months of 2022, up 5 per cent on 2021.

The first quarter of 2022 ends with another record for Ducati, which announced in March that it closed 2021 with its best ever result in terms of deliveries, revenues and operating profit. A total of 13,450 motorcycles were delivered to passionate customers around the world from January to March, with further growth of 5% compared to the same period in 2021 and 40% compared to 2020.

In the first quarter of 2022, Italy regained the place of main market for Ducati with 2,544 motorcycles delivered (+8%), followed by Germany with 1,382 units (+9%).

Significant growth is recorded in France , which with 1,153 motorcycles delivered achieves +29% over the same period in 2021.

Good performances also in the United Kingdom, +46% with 860 motorcycles, and Brazil, which with 241 motorcycles delivered grows by +21%.

The Multistrada V4 remains the most popular model among Ducatisti with 2,456 motorcycles delivered, followed by Monster (1,868) and the Ducati Scrambler 800 family (1,557).

Francesco Milicia, VP Global Sales and After Sales Ducati

“Ducati’s order portfolio at the end of the quarter is up by 83% over the same period of 2021, demonstrating the success that the recently presented range is already having with customers. The figures achieved by Ducati during the first three months of the year, while setting a new record, are the result of a strong demand for a product that has to deal with extraordinary difficulty in the world of supplies, especially for all motorcycle components equipped with semiconductors. Delays in supply chains are unfortunately affecting our ability to deliver bikes on schedule, and we apologize to our passionate customers for this. We can guarantee that the company is making every effort to reduce this inconvenience.”