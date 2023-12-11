Ducati Dealership of the Year

Ducati Melbourne West has been awarded the prestigious “Dealership of the Year” for 2023, Australia & Asia Pacific Region.

Robert Gattereder – CEO of the Preston Motors Group

“We are incredibly honoured to receive this recognition, and it wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing team and the continued support of our loyal customers.

“This award serves as a testament to our commitment to excellence, outstanding customer service, and our passion for Ducati.

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all of you who have made this achievement possible.

“Thank you for choosing us as your trusted dealership. We look forward to continuing to serve you with the same level of dedication and commitment that led us to this prestigious award.”