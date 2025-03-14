Ducati MH900e – Mike Hailwood 900 Evoluzione

With Phil Aynsley

This motorcycle history feature takes us back to a New Year’s Day 25 years ago to take a look at the first motorcycle to be offered for sale directly by a major manufacturer via the internet – the Ducati MH900e (Mike Hailwood 900 Evoluzione).

The bike began as no more than a sketch by Pierre Terblanche, head of Ducati’s Design Department at the time as a homage to Mike Hailwood’s 1978 IoM winning 900F1, and was shown as a prototype at the Intermot Show in 1998.

The public’s response was favourable enough that the company followed up with a questionnaire on their website to further gauge interest. As a result it was decided to go ahead with a limited production run of 1000 bikes with orders being able to be placed at 0001 on January 1st, 2000. All 1000 were sold immediately! Subsequently it was decided to offer another 1000.

The production bike used a stock 900SS motor (fitted with an alloy imitation bevel engine sump) but installed in a new tubular steel chassis that featured a sinuous single-sided swingarm. Terblanch’s prototype featured a number of avant-garde features such as the rear indicators being housed inside the muffler ends and a rear-view camera and display instead of mirrors that didn’t make it into production.

However the rest of the bike was remarkably close to the original sketch including the alloy headlight surround and the exquisite screen mountings. Interestingly Ducati put the prototype up for auction at Sotheby’s in September 1999 with a US$ 1 million reserve, but while that was not met the bidding did reach $750,000!

Production was originally planned to be subcontracted to Bimota but that changed when they entered receivership so the bikes ended up being hand built in a corner of the Ducati factory at a rate of 4-5 per day. As a result production was spread across 2001 and into 2002.

Due to the more restrictive exhaust system the MH900e’s maximum output was four hp down on the 900SS at 75 hp reached at 8000 rpm.

The chassis dimensions are: wheelbase 1415mm, steering head angle of 24.5 degrees and 98.5mm of trail. 17 inch Marchesini wheels (a unique pattern and the same as the prototype) and four-piston caliper Brembo brakes are fitted.

Handling was reported as being excellent, even better than the 900SS. The bike seen here is number 147/2000.

Ducati MH900e (Mike Hailwood 900 Evoluzione) Specifications

Ducati MH900e Specifications Engine Air-cooled Desmodromic two-valve OHC 904 cc 90° V-twin Bore x stroke 92 × 68 mm Compression ratio 9.2:1 Power 55 kW (74 hp) @ 8000 rpm Torque 76 Nm (56 lb-ft) @ 6500 rpm Transmission Six-speed, chain drive Suspension 43 mm upside-down telescopic fork, Sachs fully adjustable mono-shock with aluminum swing-arm Brakes Dual 320 mm semi-floating discs, four-piston calipers, 220 mm rear disc, two-piston floating caliper Wheels 120/65 ZR17, 170/60 ZR17 Rake/trail 23.5°/92 mm Wheelbase 1415 mm Seat height 825 mm Dry Weight 186 kg Fuel capacity 8.5 L