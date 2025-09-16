2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS

In my opinion, for most riders, the Ducati Multistrada V4 has long been just about the quickest point-to-point road bike you can buy. It makes going fast feel effortless. That relaxed upright stance lets you thread the motorcycle into the bends easily, thanks to great vision and leverage, before that mighty 1158 cc Granturismo V4 engine propels you out the other side on a seamless torrent of torque, no matter where you are in the rev range. Add the composure of its semi-active Öhlins suspension, and it’s a bona fide road-going weapon with few equals.

But the new Multistrada V4 RS sharpens that weapon even further. Instead of the easy-going but brutally effective GranTurismo powerplant, the RS houses the snarling 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale from the Ducati Panigale V4, albeit muzzled somewhat. This swaps some low-end shove for more top-end firepower: 118 Nm at 9500 rpm versus the GranTurismo’s 125 Nm at 8750, but revving harder to produce 180 hp at 12,250 rpm compared to 170 hp at 10,500.

Whether that’s a trade worth making for street riding depends on your priorities. Still, there’s no doubt the RS will appeal to Ducati purists, especially with its STM-EVO dry clutch rattling away beneath the fairings and desmodromic valves singing their high-rev aria through to its 13,500 rpm limiter.

A Panigale Heart with Touring Manners

While the Stradale engine has been toned down from the 209 hp it delivers in superbike trim, Ducati says this detuned version is smoother at lower revs and is geared shorter than the V4 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak.

It also gains clever touches like rear-cylinder deactivation at idle to reduce heat soak, though valve clearance checks will be due every 30,000 km, half the GranTurismo’s generous 60,000 km intervals.

Sophisticated Electronics, Sportier Focus

The RS carries over the full tech suite from the latest Ducati Multistrada V4 S and then cranks it up. There’s the new Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO) system, a separate Suspension Mode selector, and even a front-to-rear braking strategy that subtly applies the rear brake when you only squeeze the front.

Radar comes as standard front and rear, bringing Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection and Forward Collision Warning. The riding modes now include Race alongside Sport, Touring, Urban and Wet, with four power modes (Full, High, Medium, Low), Ducati Quick Shift 2.0, updated Ducati Traction Control, Wheelie Control, and Engine Brake Control.

Even the 6.5-inch TFT dash gets a sportier edge with Panigale-style “Track Infomode” graphics showing your current electronics settings at a glance, plus smartphone mirroring via Ducati Connect, complete with a ventilated phone compartment to keep your device cool while navigating.

Chassis Tweaks for Sharper Handling

To give the RS a more aggressive edge, Ducati has fitted a 17-inch front wheel and a stiffer aluminium monocoque frame with revised geometry, similar to the Pikes Peak variant.

Steering head angle is steeper (25.75° vs 24.5° on the standard Multi), and the fully event-based Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension has been retuned to offer firmer support in spirited riding while retaining long-haul comfort.

A button on the bars lets you toggle between Track, Dynamic, Touring or Low Grip suspension modes without touching your riding mode — a neat trick that lets you sharpen or soften the bike on the fly without changing throttle maps or traction settings.

Braking comes courtesy of 330 mm front discs with Brembo Stylema calipers and Panigale-spec pads, backed up by a beefier 280 mm rear disc and Bosch-Brembo 10.3ME cornering ABS. Ducati has also shaved weight wherever possible, adopting a smaller battery and liberal carbon and titanium components to trim two kilos from the Pikes Peak’s mass.

Sportier Ergonomics, Touring DNA

The RS sits you more aggressively than the standard Multi, with higher, rearset footpegs, a lower and narrower handlebar mounted rigidly to the top yoke, and new softer grips. The result is a racier riding position with extra lean angle clearance, yet Ducati says it has worked hard to preserve enough comfort for long-distance riding.

Arrival and Availability

Finished in an exclusive RS livery, the Multistrada V4 RS will arrive in Australia from May 2026 in a single fully loaded specification, backed up by Ducati’s 4Ever Multistrada four-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty.

It’s less of a relaxed long-range cruise missile, and more of a tarmac-scorching sportsbike on stilts. Whether that makes sense for your riding depends on your appetite and how often you like to let the big dog off the leash. Pricing is expected to start from $58,200 ride away.

2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Specifications

Specifications Type Ducati Desmosedici Stradale, V4 – 90°, 4 valves/cylinder, counter-rotating crankshaft, twin pulse firing order, semi dry sump, liquid cooled Displacement 1,103 cc (67.3 cu in) Bore x Stroke 81 mm x 53.5 mm (3.2 in x 2.1 in) Compression Ratio 14.0:1 Power 180 hp (132.4 kW) @ 12,250 rpm Torque 118 Nm (12 kgm, 87 lb ft) @ 9,500 rpm Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection, Øeq 50mm elliptical throttle bodies, Ride-by-Wire Exhaust Stainless steel pre-silencer, Akrapovič titanium muffler Gearbox 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift up/down 2.0 Primary Drive Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.8:1 Gear Ratios 1=40/13, 2=36/16, 3=34/19, 4=31/21, 5=29/23, 6=27/25 Final Drive Chain, front sprocket Z15, rear sprocket Z43 Clutch Multiplate dry clutch with slipper action on over-run Frame Aluminium monocoque frame Front Suspension Öhlins Ø 48 mm fully adjustable USD fork with TiN treatment, electronic compression and rebound damping, Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 event-based mode Front Wheel Marchesini light alloy forged, 3.5″ x 17″ Front Tyre Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa, 120/70 ZR17 Rear Suspension Öhlins TTX36 fully adjustable shock absorber, electronic compression and rebound damping, Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 event-based mode, electronic preload, aluminium single-sided swingarm Rear Wheel Marchesini light alloy forged, 6.0″ x 17″ Rear Tyre Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa, 190/55 ZR17 Wheel Travel (Front/Rear) 170 mm / 170 mm (6.7 in / 6.7 in) Front Brake 2 x Ø 330 mm semi-floating discs, Brembo Stylema monobloc 4-piston 2-pad calipers, radial master cylinder, Cornering ABS Rear Brake Ø 280 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating caliper, Cornering ABS Instrumentation 6.5″ TFT colour display with Ducati Connect and full-map navigation system Wet Weight (No Fuel) 225 kg (496 lb) Seat Height Adjustable: 840-860 mm (33.1-33.9 in), 810-830 mm (31.9-32.7 in) with low foam seat, 855-875 mm (33.7-34.4 in) with mid/high foam seat, 870-890 mm (34.3-35.0 in) with high foam seat Wheelbase 1,591 mm (62.6 in) Rake 25.7° Trail 120 mm (4.7 in) Fuel Tank Capacity 22 L (5.8 US gal) Number of Seats 2 Safety Equipment Riding Modes, Power Modes, DTC, EBC, Bosch Cornering ABS, DBL, Ducati Cornering Light, Radar system, DVO, DWC DVO, Auto tyre calibration, Vehicle hold control Standard Equipment DQS up/down 2.0, Type-approved Akrapovič muffler, Coming Home, TFT colour display, Hands-Free, Full LED headlight, DRL, Self-cancelling turn indicators, Full-map navigation, 12V socket, USB port, Backlit handlebar switches, Adaptive Cruise Control, DES 2.0 with Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 Ready For Additional LED lights, TPMS, Hands-Free tank filler plug, Heated grips Warranty 48 months, unlimited mileage Annual Service 12 months Oil Service 15,000 km (9,000 mi) / 24 months Valve Clearance Adjustment 30,000 km (18,000 mi) Standard CO2 emissions and consumption vary by market; consult local dealer

2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Images