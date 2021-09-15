Ducati Panigale V2 Troy Bayliss 20th Anniversary Edition

Production of the Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary, the numbered series motorcycle that Ducati has built to pay homage to the legendary career of Troy Bayliss twenty years after his conquest of the 2001 Superbike World Championship, has begun at the Borgo Panigale factory. Starting from October the bike will start to filter out to Ducati dealerships in Europe but Australian stocks of the machine are not expected to arrive until January, 2022.

This unique model immediately entered the hearts of Troy fans around the world. In fact, since the first days after the presentation at the WSBK race in Assen, the bike has been ordered by many fans, already covering a large part of the production for the coming months.

Troy is loved by the Italians like one of their own, and he loves them right back in spades and the relationship between himself and Ducati is a true family affair.

52 victories, 94 podiums and three world titles (2001, 2006 and 2008) won with three different bikes: the twin-cylinder 996 R, the 999 R and the 1098 R. Troy Bayliss is the only motorcycle racer in history to win MotoGP and World Superbike races in the same season (2006).

This special edition was anticipated as we approach the 20th anniversary of the first of Troy’s three World Superbike Championship crowns and while most had expected it to be a new limited-edition V4, of course it is only right and correct that this bike is a traditional Ducati L-Twin. It is not a limited-edition and will be available to order through Ducati dealers for the foreseeable future.

It is not a 996, 998 or 1098 from history, but a special edition based on the 155 horsepower 955 cc model that is part of Ducati’s current line-up.

Of course it wears some sexy livery commemorating Troy’s win that recalls the clothes worn by that first title winning 996 R, but also comes with a few extras to boot and is 3 kg lighter.

It’s a single-seater with Ohlins TTX36 and NIX30 suspension components and adjustable Ohlins steering damper along with a sprinkle of extra carbon-fibre and titanium.

Troy’s autograph is reproduced on the fuel tank, while the billet aluminium triple clamp shows the name of the bike and the progressive numbering of this unique model.

The motorcycle is also equipped with self-cleaning brake and clutch pumps with smoke grey oil tanks.

The electronic package, dedicated to active safety and vehicle dynamics control, includes the “cornering” function applied to Bosch ABS, the electronic quick shift that also works when downshifting and traction, engine brake and wheelie controls (Ducati Quick Shift, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control).

All the controls are integrated into the three Riding Modes (Race, Sport and Street) that can be modified using the 4.3″ colour TFT dashboard with graphics and interface designed to make menu navigation and settings adjustment intuitive, as well as immediate identification of the selected Riding Mode.

The World Superbike universe will also pay tribute to Bayliss’s career this weekend at Assen. On Sunday 25 July after the SuperPole Race, the Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary will complete a lap of honour on the track, ridden by Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team rider Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who competes in WorldSBK with the same number as Bayliss.

The twentieth anniversary of Troy Bayliss winning his first title with Ducati is being celebrated in Borgo Panigale with a temporary exhibition in the Museo Ducati entitled “Troy Story: The Legend of a Champion” which exhibits the bikes with which Troy was able to write some memorable chapters in the history of motorcycle racing. The exhibition can be visited until 19 September 2021 (here more information on visits to the Museo Ducati).

The Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary will be available in Australian Ducati dealerships from January 2022 at $27,489.

Specifications

ENGINE TYPE Superquadro: L-twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled DISPLACEMENT 955 cc BORE X STROKE 100 x 60,8 mm COMPRESSION RATIO 12.5:1 POWER 114 kW (155 hp) @ 10.750 rpm TORQUE 104 Nm (76,7 lb-ft) @ 9.000 rpm FUEL INJECTION Electronic fuel injection system. Twin injectors per cylinder. Full ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies EXHAUST 2-1-2-1 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes TRANSMISSION GEARBOX 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO 2 PRIMARY DRIVE Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.77:1 RATIO 1=37/15 2=30/16 3=27/18 4=25/20 5=24/22 6=23/24 FINAL DRIVE Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 43 CLUTCH Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate

clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder CHASSIS FRAME Monocoque Aluminium FRONT SUSPENSION Öhlins NIX30 43mm with TiN treatment, fully adjustable usd fork FRONT WHEEL 5-spokes light alloy 3.50″ x 17″ FRONT TYRE Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II 120/70 ZR17 REAR SUSPENSION Fully adjustable Öhlins TTX36 monoshock. Aluminum single-sided swingarm REAR WHEEL 5-spokes light alloy 5,50” x 17” REAR TYRE Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II 180/60 ZR17 WHEEL TRAVEL (FRONT/REAR) 120 mm (4.72 in) – 130 mm (5.12 in) FRONT BRAKE 2 x 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc M4.32 4-piston callipers with Bosch Cornering ABS EVO. Self bleeding master cylinder REAR BRAKE 245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS EVO INSTRUMENTATION Digital unit with 4,3″ TFT colour display DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS DRY WEIGHT 174,5 kg (385 lb) KERB WEIGHT* 197 kg (434 lb) SEAT HEIGHT 835 mm (32,9 in) WHEELBASE 1.438 mm (56,6 in) RAKE 24° TRAIL 99 mm (3.90 in) FUEL TANK CAPACITY 17 l – 4.5 gallon (US) NUMBER OF SEATS Dual seat EQUIPMENT SAFETY EQUIPMENT Riding Modes, Power Modes, Bosch Cornering ABS EVO, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO, Auto tyre calibration STANDARD EQUIPMENT Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO 2, Full LED lighting with Daytime Running Light (DRL), Öhlins steering damper, Auto-off indicators, Lithium-ion battery, Silencer outlet cover in carbon fibre and titanium ADDITIONAL EQUIPMENT Passenger seat and footpegs kit READY FOR Ducati Data Analyser+ (DDA+) with GPS module, Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) and anti-theft WARRANTY AND MAINTENANCE WARRANTY 24 months unlimited mileage MAINTENANCE SERVICE INTERVALS 12,000 km (7,500 mi) / 12 months DESMOSERVICE 24,000 km (15,000 mi) EMISSIONS AND CONSUMPTION (Only for countries where Euro 5 standard applies) STANDARD Euro 5 CO2 EMISSIONS 139 g/km CONSUMPTION 6 l/100km

Image Gallery