Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini

After the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini and the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini, the third collaboration between the two iconic brands both rooted in the heart of the Emilia region’s Motor Valley has now been revealed. Meet the Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini. I wonder how many well-heeled Lamborghini or Ducati enthusiasts will have all three in their garage… Alongside their Lambo of course….

This new episode of the union between the two companies stars the most high-performance and sophisticated models in the ranges of the two brands: the Panigale V4 S, the latest generation Ducati Superbike; and the Lamborghini Revuelto.

The inspiration behind the Panigale V4 is the Revuelto, Automobili Lamborghini’s first HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) hybrid super sports car, with a total of 1015 hp generated by the powertrain, which combines the power of a new V12 internal combustion engine with three high-density electric motors and an innovative dual-clutch transverse gearbox.

The technical foundation for the Panigale V4 Lamborghini is the new V4 S (review here), and to create the V4 Lamborghini, Ducati’s Centro Stile worked alongside Lamborghini’s to design the unmistakable livery and a series of unique details inspired by the Revuelto, creating an exclusive bike limited to 630 numbered examples.

The forged aluminium rims have been designed explicitly for this motorbike and feature the same style as those of the Revuelto, while the tail piece and wings have been reworked by Ducati’s designers following the lines of the super sports car from Sant’Agata Bolognese.

The Panigale V4 Lamborghini is rendered particularly unique by the livery based on the black color of carbon fiber with visible texture, details in Verde Scandal, Grigio Telesto and Grigio Acheso, and the dedicated seat, which takes inspiration from the interior of the Revuelto.

The bodywork and remaining components such as the heat shield, heel guard, and front and rear mudguards are entirely in carbon fibre, using the same weave featured in Lamborghini’s super sports cars. On the bike’s symmetry line, where the weave intersects, the typical herringbone design is found, the result of artisanal work of the highest precision.

The bike is equipped with an approved Akrapovič titanium silencer with carbon end caps, which together with a dedicated calibration for the engine, bring the maximum power of the Panigale V4 Lamborghini to 218.5 horsepower*. The high number of carbon fiber components, combined with the silencer, bring the weight of the bike down to 185 kg, almost 2 kg less than the Panigale V4 S, with a power-to-weight ratio that thus goes from 1.15 to 1.18 HP/Kg. The Panigale V4 Lamborghini is the most powerful and lightest of the family.

The specifications of the Panigale V4 Lamborghini are rounded off by the dry clutch and adjustable footrests, brake and clutch levers, and counterweights made from billet aluminum. Those wanting to use their motorcycle on the track will have a racing tank cap in billet aluminum, brake caliper conveyors, carbon fiber open clutch cover, and a license plate holder removal kit, all included with the bike.

The bike is further enhanced by the plate on the engine bearing its name (Desmosedici Stradale); the triple clamp machined from billet aluminum; and the dedicated dashboard animation at key-on, including the name of the motorbike and the example number. The same number is also laser-etched onto the aluminum badge of the ignition key.

Each Panigale V4 Lamborghini is supplied with a certificate of authenticity and dedicated motorbike cover delivered in a special personalized box matching the livery. Moreover, every Panigale V4 Lamborghini will be delivered in an exclusive customized wooden crate, complete with dedicated rear stand once again matching the bike’s livery.

Panigale V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti

In addition to these 630 examples, Ducati is also producing an even more exclusive series, named the Speciale Clienti, available only to 63 Lamborghini customers. These select few, in direct contact with the Ducati Centro Stile, will be able to transfer the color scheme of their Lamborghini to their Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti, or else choose from color combinations proposed by the Ducati Centro Stile.

It is a unique opportunity, which takes on an even greater meaning for Revuelto owners: the possibility to extend the customization of their super sports car to their bike will allow them to create the perfect pairing, a genuine custom garage where every detail reflects the customer’s identity.

In addition, for the Speciale Clienti it will also be possible to customise the engraving on the sides of the triple clamp, and the rear stand will be painted in the same chosen livery, making each example a unique and unrepeatable piece.

The unique nature of the partnership is further reinforced by the possibility – only for Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini owners – to complete their look with a limited-edition helmet, jacket and leather riding suit, featuring the same color scheme as the 630 bikes. Purchasers of the Speciale Clienti version can have the suit in the colors of their bike.

Deliveries of the Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini will commence in September 2025.

Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini