LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale V4 S

Ducati and the LEGO Group have presented the new LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale V4 S set, featuring the seventh generation of Borgo Panigale superbikes, unveiled last July during World Ducati Week, with release set for January 1, 2025.

From the union between Ducati DNA and that of LEGO Technic comes this spectacular 1:4 scale model (dimensions: 30 x 43 x 15 cm) of the Panigale V4 S, and new set is perfect for all those who love two wheels and want a high-quality object, to build and collect.

The new Panigale V4 is the bike that inherits the highest number of technical solutions resulting from the experience gained by Ducati Corse in the main World Championships, with the aim of being able to offer the same riding sensations as professional riders.

The LEGO Technic set is a tribute to this bike and allows adults who are passionate about model making and engines to enjoy an immersive construction experience.

In fact, all the details stand out for their realism, as fans of bricks will be able to assemble the front and rear suspension, test the steering and discover the pedal gear shift that simulates the mechanics of the Ducati.

With its iconic Ducati Red colour and realistic details of the V4 engine and chassis, the set faithfully recreates the silhouette and sophisticated technical solutions of the original bike and invites everyone to discover the secrets of the world of Ducati motorcycle mechanics.

Alessandro Cicognani – Ducati

“We are very pleased to renew our collaboration with LEGO, an iconic Company that, like Ducati, creates unique and exciting experiences through its products, and with which we share many important values, including the continuous search for innovation and obsessive attention to detail. When we showed the world the new Panigale V4, the seventh generation of Borgo Panigale superbikes, it was clear that we were presenting a technical revolution with the aim of engineering wonder. Seeing it reproduced so faithfully in this LEGO Technic set is a great emotion, as well as a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to explore the design of the bike and live an unforgettable experience to build it with their own hands.”

Uwe Wabra – Senior Designer for LEGO Technic

“It is an honour to be able to reproduce an icon like the Ducati Panigale V4 S. This set captures the essence of the Bologna brand’s speed and elegance, allowing fans to enjoy a building experience that pays homage to Italian engineering. LEGO Technic versions of real-world vehicles need to look and feel as authentic as possible. This means we are constantly testing new techniques to recreate specific details such as the suspension, handlebars, engine and gearbox. We had the pleasure of visiting the Ducati design team as they were developing the new Panigale V4 and they gave us unique insights into the technology and design. We had a fantastic time with this group creating the set and we hope everyone can experience the thrill of building the Panigale V4.”

Marco Capone – General Manager LEGO Italia

“We are really excited about this set, which is a tribute to Italian excellence, to that mastery of engineering on two wheels that the whole world admires. The partnership with Ducati was fundamental in creating a product that will excite brick lovers, but also motoring fans, attentive to the technical details that are at the highest levels here.”

The LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale V4 S model, made with 1,603 bricks, is suitable for ages 18 and over and will be on sale in LEGO Stores, online at shop.LEGO.com and in the entire LEGO sales network starting from 1st January 2025 at a price of $299.99 (AUD).

The first opportunity to admire this extraordinary collaboration up close will be on December 3, during “Campioni in Festa”, the event in which the protagonists of Ducati’s extraordinary racing season will celebrate their successes. In the BolognaFiere area there will be a space dedicated to the new LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale V4 S set, with a surprise for all enthusiasts.

Check it out here:

https://www.lego.com/en-au/product/ducati-panigale-v4-s-motorcycle-42202