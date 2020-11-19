2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP

Ducati have brought the ‘SP’ nomenclature to the Panigale V4 family for model year 2021.

The SP (Sport Production) moniker first saw the light of day on the 851 in the early years of the World Superbike Championship when Raymond Roche wrestled the WorldSBK Championship title off Honda’s Fred Merkel in 1990. Doug Polen then won the 1991 and 1992 Championships on the 888 SP. Then of course we had the delectable 916 ‘SP’ followed by the ‘SPS’. A couple of Aussies both named Troy did alright on those bikes…

The R designation was then introduced as the pinnacle of the 996 range, of which only 500 were built. Since then the R model has long been established as the top of the Ducati performance tree until the advent of the hyper exclusive Superleggera models with the carbon-fibre framed 1299 Superleggera in 2017, which was then followed by the 234 horsepower and 152 kg Superleggera V4 this year.

But enough of the history lesson, let’s get back to the future…

While the V4 R and Superleggera V4 use the 998 cc version of the Stradale 90-degree V-Four the new Panigale V4 SP shares the same long stroke 1103 cc capacity as the rest of the regular V4 range and produces an identical 214 horsepower and 124 Nm in the new Euro5 specification for model year 2021. The SP though does get an STM-EVO dry clutch to differentiate it from the other models.

The rest of the primary differences between the V4 S and the V4 SP are external to the engine.

A special livery and numbered steering head machined from billet and a carbon front guard. The matt black paint scheme is what Ducati refer to as ‘Winter Test’, to resemble the sometimes plain livery used by prototype race bikes when being tested between seasons.

The rolling stock also has some changes with the same light five-spoke carbon rims along with top shelf Brembo Stylema R calipers and the MCS master cylinder as used on the Superleggera.

Billet anodised aluminium adjustable pegs are shrouded by carbon heel-guards and special articulated brake and shift levers to help reduce the risk of breakage in a spill.

Underlining the SP as the choice of the trackday warriors are the mirror and licence plate housing blanking plates that are supplied with the bike along with the GPS driven Ducati Data Analyser + (DDA +) kit.

The DDA+ system stores vehicle usage parameters such as trajectories, RPM, gear, throttle opening angle, engine rpm, front brake pressure, DTC etc. and geolocates them on the route. Once disconnected from the bike and inserted into the USB port of the computer, the software allows you to load the different channels acquired and to analyse your performance on the track.

Like the $40,490 Panigale V4 S, the SP version is also equipped with an Öhlins NIX-30 fork, Öhlins TTX36 rear shock absorber and Öhlins steering damper controlled by the second generation Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 system.

The main advantages offered by this system concern the possibility offered to the rider to customise the intensity of intervention on the suspension according to individual riding phases (braking, cornering, acceleration), to modify the operating parameters of the single hardware components. In addition, they allow the rider to have a softer basic setting and therefore easier and less demanding than that of traditional suspensions, stiffening instantly only when necessary.

The 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP is due to arrive in Australia from June, 2021. It will sell for $51,890 Ride Away.

2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Specifications

2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Specifications Engine Type 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, counter-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromic timing, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled Bore X Stroke 81 x 53.5 mm Compression Ratio 14.0:1 Power 157.5 kW (214 hp) @ 13,000 rpm Torque 124.0 Nm (91.5 lb-ft) @ 9,500 rpm Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection system. Twin injectors per cylinder. Full ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies. Variable length intake system Exhaust 4-2-1-2 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 4 lambda probes. Transmission Gearbox 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO 2 Primary Drive Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.80:1 Ratio 1=38/14 2=36/17 3=33/19 4=32/21 5=30/22 6=30/24 Final Drive Chain 520; Front sprocket 16; Rear sprocket 41 Clutch Hydraulically controlled slipper dry clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder. Chassis Frame Aluminum alloy “Front Frame” with optimized stiffnesses Front Suspension Öhlins NIX30 43 mm fully adjustable fork with TiN treatment. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 event-based mode Front Wheel 5-split spoke carbon fiber 3.50″ x 17″ Front Tyre Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP 120/70 ZR17 Rear Suspension Fully adjustable Öhlins TTX36 unit. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 event-based mode. Aluminium single-sided swingarm Rear Wheel 5-split spoke carbon fiber 6.00″ x 17″ Rear Tyre Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP 200/60 ZR17 Wheel Travel (Front/Rear) 120 mm (4.7 in) – 130 mm (5.1 in) Front Brake 2 x 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc Stylema® R 4-piston callipers with Bosch Cornering ABS EVO. Self bleeding Brembo MCS 19.21 master cylinder. Rear Brake 245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper with Cornering ABS EVO Instrumentation Last generation digital unit with 5″ TFT colour display Dimensions And Weights Dry Weight 173 kg Kerb Weight* 194 kg Seat Height 835 mm Wheelbase 1.469 mm Rake / Trail 24,5° 100 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 16 l Number Of Seats Single seat Equipment Safety Equipment Riding Modes, Power Modes, Cornering ABS EVO, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 3, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Slide Control (DSC), Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO, Auto tyre calibration Standard Equipment Ducati Power Launch (DPL), Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO 2, Full LED lighting with Daytime Running Light (DRL), Ducati Electronic Suspension (DES) EVO with Öhlins suspension and steering damper, Quick adjustment buttons, Lithium-ion battery, Auto-off indicators, Racing style handle grips, Chain guard, Carbon fiber wheels, Carbon fiber front mudguard, Wings in carbon fiber, Adjustable rider footpegs in aluminium with heel guard in carbon fiber, Billet aluminium steering stem with bike number. Additional Equipment Machined mirror block-off plates, License plate mount removal plug, Carbon fiber clutch cover,Ducati Data Analyzer+ (DDA+) with GPS module Ready For Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), Anti-theft, Heated grips Warranty And Maintenance Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Maintenance Service Intervals 12,000 km / 12 months Desmoservice 24,000 km Emissions And Consumption Standard Euro 5 Co2 Emissions 175 g/km Consumption 7,6 l/100km

Gallery