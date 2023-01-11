Ducati Sales Figures

Ducati not only achieved a record year of success on the racetrack in 2022 but also across the 821 Ducati dealerships in 96 countries across the globe.

Ducat have reported a record 61,562 motorcycles delivered to enthusiasts around the world, that figures represents a 3.6 percent over 2021.

The Multistrada V4 in all its versions once again proves to be the model most loved by Ducatisti enthusiasts with 10,716 motorcycles delivered worldwide.

The Monster family, with 7,971 units sold, was also a great success, followed by the Scrambler Ducati 800 family with 6,880 bikes delivered.

During 2022, Italy confirmed itself as the main market for Ducati, with 9,578 motorcycles and 10 percent growth compared to 2021.

The United States is in second place with 8,441 units delivered, a decrease of -6% compared to 2021 due to logistical difficulties and delays in overseas shipments.

Another strategic country for Ducati is Germany , which grew by 9 percent over 2021 and with 6,678 delivered motorcycles is positioning itself as the third largest market.

Claudio Domenicali – CEO Ducati

“This sales result is the outcome of the path that has seen us steadily invest in the development of innovative motorcycles and consistently strive to improve the quality of the products and the experiences enjoyed by our passionate Ducatisti.

“In addition, the Ducati brand has never been more loved and desirable, thanks to our extraordinary sporting achievements and our ongoing commitment to making our Ducatisti feel part of a big, welcoming family.

“Achieving a sales result above the already excellent of 2021 in such a difficult year for the entire automotive system, which was afflicted by serious supply discontinuities, particularly in the world of semiconductors, is really an important measure of the flexibility with which the whole of Ducati reacted, together with our suppliers and dealers. This flexibility allowed us to contain the impact on delivery delays for our fans – whom I take this opportunity to thank for their patience and dedication – and thus also to achieve this sales result.

“The team of women and men present in Ducati today is in my opinion the best ever and reflects the work done in recent years on the growth and enhancement of talents. Therefore, a big thank you goes to all of them because without their commitment the successes achieved by the Company would not have been possible.

“Thanks also to the union representatives who have always been a willing interlocutor to find together the best solution to the problems of this tumultuous year.“

For 2023, Ducati has presented to the public eight new models including the Multistrada V4 Rally, the bike for great travelers and the new Diavel V4, the model that won the “Most Beautiful Bike of the Show” award at EICMA, and also the second generation of Scrambler Ducati.