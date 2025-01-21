2024 Ducati Sales Figures

Ducati experienced a slight decline in sales during 2024, delivering a total of 54,495 motorcycles. This figure represents a 6 per cent decrease compared to the 58,224 units sold in 2023, which itself marked a modest decline from the company’s record-breaking sales performance in 2022.

The Bologna-based brand attributed the 2024 downturn to production and logistics challenges in the first half of the year, which disrupted deliveries in several international markets.

Unsurprisingly Italy confirmed its position as the main market with a total of 9,589 motorcycles delivered up a single per cent, the United States the second largest market, at 6,993 units but dropping 14 per cent compared to 2023, while Germany ranked third with 6,575 motorcycles delivered, a four per cent drop. ​​

In Europe, Spain saw the most significant growth, with an increase of 10 per cent, while among the emerging markets, South America stood out with 8.4 per cent growth, together with India – up six per cent.

The Chinese market meanwhile recorded a 26 per cent decline compared to 2023 leading the losses and maintaining the existing negative trend in this market, with Australia the next largest contraction, experiencing a 25 per cent decrease.

The Multistrada in all its versions confirmed its position as the best-selling Ducati model family with 13,069 units delivered worldwide, the vast majority of which were V4 equipped models – 10,114 in total.

Ducati’s Panigale Superbike family took second place with 8,456 bikes delivered, followed by the naked Monster variants with 6,344 bikes.

Special editions and collector’s bikescontributed to the 2024 result, including the Panigale Racing Replica to celebrate the sporting victories of the 2023 season, the Diavel for Bentley, the Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916, the Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition, the Monster Senna and the Streetfighter V4 Supreme.

2024 also saw the Diavel V4 the protagonist with the prestigious Red Dot Award 2024: Best of the Best, the Good Design Award and a Special Mention at the German Design Awards 2024.

Ducati also asserted itself as MotoGP World Champion for the third consecutive year and for the fourth time in its history, in a season that came close to total domination with 19 wins out of 20 races, 14 monopolised podiums and six Grand Prix with the top five occupied by Borgo Panigale bikes.

Added to this are the Manufacturers’ World title in Superbike, Rider’s title in Supersport and the debut victory with the Desmo450 MX in the Italian Motocross Prestige MX1 Championship.

Looking to the future, for 2025 Ducati is introducing ten new models, which have already been presented in episodes of the Ducati World Première 2025, with the slow year partially attributed to the host of new models expected.

Among the new models, are the new Panigale V4, marking the seventh generation of Ducati supersport bikes.

The Panigale V4 Tricolore will also be introduced as a limited-edition of 1,000 units, paying homage to the excellence of Made in Italy.

Another innovation is the new V2 engine, the lightest twin-cylinder ever produced by Ducati, which equips models such as the new Panigale V2, Multistrada V2 and Streetfighter V2, contributing to a significant reduction in their weight (-17 kg, -18 kg and -18 kg compared to previous models).

Celebrate 10 years of Scrambler, Ducati has also unveiled the Scrambler Ducati 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition, a limited and numbered version of 500 units, although they’ve kept mum around Scrambler sales figures for 2024.

Starting from June, the Desmo450 MX, Ducati’s first motocross bike, will also be available at selected dealerships.

Ducati’s sales network is made up of more than 800 dealers in over 90 countries around the world, with over 94,000 visitors registered at the Misano World Circuit during the World Ducati Week last July.

Francesco Milicia – VP Global Sales and After Sales Ducati

“2024 ended with results that reflect the constant appreciation for the brand and the solidity of the company, despite the complexity of the market and the challenging competitive situation. The result must also be viewed in the context of the significant range renewal plan which in 2025 features the launch of ten new models on the market, inevitably influencing the sales of previous versions. We go into 2025 with an extraordinary range of products, which best expresses the union between distinctive design, engineering excellence and leading-edge technology. Creating exclusive and innovative motorcycles is our way of staying true to our commitment to offer unforgettable emotions to our passionate clients and to those who choose to experience the world of Ducati.”