Ducati Scrambler 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition

Ducati has taken the covers off the special edition Scrambler 10° Anniversario Rizoma. Just 500 will be produced to be available to celebrate a decade since the introduction of the Scrambler line. As the name suggests, it incorporates a host of Rizoma parts in Metal Rose.

The livery, defined by Rizoma in collaboration with the Centre Stile Ducati, is based on Stone White, black and Metal Rose components.

The tank, the engine, the chassis components and details such as the bar-end mirrors or the exhaust system are black, which becomes a base, to highlight the details in Metal Rose – covers, footrests, windshield – and create a contrast with the Stone White of the tank cover and the mudguard.

Andrea Ferraresi – Director of Strategy and Centro Stile Ducati

“Rizoma has succeeded in the difficult task of reinterpreting Scrambler while maintaining its essence unchanged. I was struck by the formal rigor, the attention to detail and the cleanliness of the treatment, including the colour, that Rizoma has incorporated in the concept that then became this celebratory version of the tenth anniversary of Scrambler.”

The classic Ducati Scrambler styling cues have been retained in the new generation Scrambler – headlights, tank, shape of the instrumentation – remain fixed points, refined in style and with more up-to-date technical content, such as the 4.3” TFT dashboard.

And the 73 horsepower Desmodue twin-cylinder engine, is enhanced by the new clutch and alternator covers. The belt covers and the exhaust leaves the engine completely exposed.

The 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition is lighter and equipped with Ride-by-wire, quick-shifter and Riding Modes.

The Scrambler Ducati 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition will arrive starting from March 2025, with Australian pricing yet to be announced.

Ducati Scrambler 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition Specifications