Ducati Scrambler 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition
Ducati has taken the covers off the special edition Scrambler 10° Anniversario Rizoma. Just 500 will be produced to be available to celebrate a decade since the introduction of the Scrambler line. As the name suggests, it incorporates a host of Rizoma parts in Metal Rose.
The livery, defined by Rizoma in collaboration with the Centre Stile Ducati, is based on Stone White, black and Metal Rose components.
The tank, the engine, the chassis components and details such as the bar-end mirrors or the exhaust system are black, which becomes a base, to highlight the details in Metal Rose – covers, footrests, windshield – and create a contrast with the Stone White of the tank cover and the mudguard.
Andrea Ferraresi – Director of Strategy and Centro Stile Ducati
“Rizoma has succeeded in the difficult task of reinterpreting Scrambler while maintaining its essence unchanged. I was struck by the formal rigor, the attention to detail and the cleanliness of the treatment, including the colour, that Rizoma has incorporated in the concept that then became this celebratory version of the tenth anniversary of Scrambler.”
The classic Ducati Scrambler styling cues have been retained in the new generation Scrambler – headlights, tank, shape of the instrumentation – remain fixed points, refined in style and with more up-to-date technical content, such as the 4.3” TFT dashboard.
And the 73 horsepower Desmodue twin-cylinder engine, is enhanced by the new clutch and alternator covers. The belt covers and the exhaust leaves the engine completely exposed.
The 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition is lighter and equipped with Ride-by-wire, quick-shifter and Riding Modes.
The Scrambler Ducati 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition will arrive starting from March 2025, with Australian pricing yet to be announced.
Ducati Scrambler 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition Specifications
|ENGINE
|Engine
|L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per
cylinder, air cooled
|DISPLACEMENT
|803 cc
|BORE X STROKE
|88 x 66 mm
|COMPRESSION RATIO
|11:1
|POWER
|73 hp (53.6 kW) @ 8,250 rpm
|TORQUE
|48.1 lb-ft (65.2 Nm) @ 7,000 rpm
|FUEL INJECTION
|Electronic fuel injection, 50 mm throttle body with
Ride-by-Wire system
|EXHAUST
|Stainless steel muffler with catalytic converter
lambda probes, aluminium tail pipes
|TRANSMISSION
|GEARBOX
|6 speed
|RATIO
|1=32/13 2=30/18 3=28/21 4=26/23 5=22/22
6=24/26
|PRIMARY DRIVE
|Straight cut gears, Ratio 1.85:1
|FINAL DRIVE
|Chain, front spocket 15, rear sprocket 46
|CLUTCH
|Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet
multiplate clutch
|CHASSIS
|FRAME
|Tubular steel Trellis frame
|FRONT SUSPENSION
|Upside down Kayaba 41 mm fork
|FRONT WHEEL
|Light alloy 3.00″ x 18″
|FRONT TYRE
|Pirelli MT 60 RS 110/80 R18
|REAR SUSPENSION
|Kayaba rear shock, pre-load adjustable
|WHEEL TRAVEL
|Light alloy 5.50″ x 17″
|REAR WHEEL
|Pirelli MT 60 RS 180/55 R17
|REAR TYRE
|150 mm / 150 mm (5.9 in / 5.9 in)
|FRONT BRAKE
|Ø330 mm disc, radial 4-piston calliper with Bosch
Cornering ABS as standard equipment
|REAR BRAKE
|Ø245 mm disc, 1-piston floating calliper with Bosch
Cornering ABS as standard equipment
|INSTRUMENTATION
|4.3″ TFT colour display
|DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
|WET WEIGHT NO FUEL
|176 kg (388 lb)
|SEAT HEIGHT
|795 mm (31.3 in)
810 mm (31.9 in) with high seat accessory 780 mm (30.7 in) with low seat accessory
|WHEELBASE
|1.449 mm (57 in)
|RAKE
|24°
|TRAIL
|108 mm
|FUEL TANK CAPACITY
|14,5 l (3,83 US gal)
|NUMBER OF SEATS
|2
|EQUIPMENT
|SAFETY EQUIPMENT
|Riding Mode, Power Mode, ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control, Daytime Running Light*
|STANDARD EQUIPMENT
|4.3″ TFT color display, ride by wire, full LED lighting system, USB socket under the seat, variable section low handlebar, black exhaust manifold and silencer, Ducati Performance LED turn indicators*, sporty tail, bar-end rearview mirrors, dedicated seat, dedicated livery, Rizoma billet aluminium componentry (clutch and front brake levers, clutch and front brake master cylinder caps, fuel tank cap, passenger footpegs), Rizoma billet aluminium componentry in Metal Rose finishing (windscreen, timing belt covers, frame covers, engine inspection covers, rider footpegs)
|READY FOR
|Ducati Multimedia System, Ducati Quick Shift
|WARRANTY AND MAINTENANCE
|WARRANTY
|24 months unlimited mileage
|MAINTENANCE SERVICE INTERVALS
|12,000 km (7,500 mi) / 12 months
|VALVE CLEARANCE ADJUSTMENT KM
|12,000 km (7,500 mi)
|EMISSIONS AND CONSUMPTION
|STANDARD
|Euro 5+
|CO2 EMISSIONS
|120 g/km
|CONSUMPTION
|5.2 l/100 km