2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
The Scrambler Desert Sled is Ducati’s off-road interpretation of the Scrambler 800 model line, inspired by bikes of the ’60s and ’70s which appeared in Southern California and Baja California, Mexico. Traditionally the machines that inspired this modern day Ducati were road machines over 500 cc, stripped of unnecessary components and fitted with off-road tyres and spoked wheels, with suspension and skid plates to suit unforgiving terrain.
With a reinforced frame, aluminium swingarm, fork yokes, suspension and spoked rims (19″ at the front) the Scrambler Desert Sled is for those who might want to get a little off the beaten track. A headlight mesh guard, high mudguards and, of course, the engine skid plate add to the off-road chops and make this a bit more than just a styling exercise.
A re-upholstered seat maintains a relatively low 860 mm, however a 20 mm lower version is available as an option. Adjustable Kayaba suspension with 200 mm of travel.
Serrated off-road style foot-pegs with removable rubber pads will help your boots get purchase in the muddy stuff. Pillion pegs are removeable.
The Desert Sled also features an Off-Road Riding Mode that allows disengagement of the cornering ABS.
For 2021 the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled offers a new look with the adoption of the “Sparking Blue” livery enriched with red and white details on the fuel tank, mudguards and gold rims, a tribute to the Enduro bikes of the ‘80s. The dash remains an LCD unit, with LED lighting.
The 2021 Scrambler Desert Sled weighs in at 209 kg with 13.5L of fuel, produces 66.2 Nm of torque at 5750 rpm and is Euro5 compliant. It’s expected to arrive in Australia in the first half of 2021, and will be available for $19,500 Ride-Away.
2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled features
- Colour: “Sparking Blue” with details in “Ducati Red” and “Iceberg White”, black frame and golden rims
- Cornering ABS
- Riding Mode Off Road
- Exhaust with dual tailpipe and black covers
- Reinforced off-road frame
- Dedicated aluminium swingarm
- Spoked wheels, 19in at the front and 17in at the rear,
- Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres
- Dedicated seat with a height of 860 mm (low option available)
- Tapered handlebars with reinforcement strut
- Adjustable Kayaba upside down fork with 200 mm of travel
- Adjustable Kayaba rear shock absorber with separate gas cartridge
- Steel teardrop fuel tank with interchangeable side panels
- Front headlight with type-approved mesh guard
- High front mudguard
- Extended rear mudguard
- High plate holder
- Ready for DMS (Ducati Multimedia System)
- Hydraulic clutch control
2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Specifications
|Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
|Engine
|Type
|L-Twin, Desmodromic Distribution, 2 Valves Per Cylinder, Air Cooled
|Displacement
|803 cc
|Bore X Stroke
|88 X 66 mm
|Compression Ratio
|11:1
|Power
|73 Hp (53,6 Kw) 8250rpm/min
|Torque
|48,8 Lb-Ft (66,2 Nm) @ 5750rpm
|Fuel Injection
|Electronic Fuel Injection, 50 Mm Throttle Body
|Exhaust
|Stainless Steel Muffler With Catalytic Converter And 2 Lambda Probes, Aluminium Tail Pipes
|Transmission
|Gearbox
|6 Speed
|Ratio
|1=32/13 2=30/18 3=28/21 4=26/23 5=22/22 6=24/26
|Primary Drive
|Straight Cut Gears, Ratio 1,85:1
|Final Drive
|Chain, Front Spocket 15, Rear Sprocket 46
|Clutch
|Hydraulically Controlled Slipper And Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch
|Chassis
|Frame
|Tubular Steel Trellis Frame
|Front Suspension
|46mm Fully Adjustable Usd Forks
|Front Wheel
|Spoked Aluminium Wheel 3,00″ X 19″
|Front Tyre
|Pirelli Scorpion™ Rally Str 120/70 R19
|Rear Suspension
|Kayaba Rear Shock, Pre-Load And Rebound Adjustable. Aluminium Double-Sided Swingarm
|Rear Wheel
|200 Mm
|Rear Tyre
|Spoked Aluminium Wheel 4,50″ X 17″
|Wheel Travel (Front/Rear)
|Pirelli Scorpion™ Rally Str 170/60 R17
|Front Brake
|Ø330 mm Disc, Radial 4-Piston Calliper With Bosch Cornering Abs As Standard Equipment
|Rear Brake
|Ø245 mm Disc, 1-Piston Floating Calliper With Bosch Cornering Abs As Standard Equipment
|Instrumentation
|LCD
|Dimensions And Weights
|Dry Weight
|193 kg
|Kerb Weight*
|209 kg
|Seat Height
|860 mm – Low Seat 840 mm – Available as Accessory
|Wheelbase
|1.505 mm
|Rake/Trail
|24° / 112 mm
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|13,5 L
|Number Of Seats
|Dual Seat
|Equipment
|Standard Equipment
|Steel Tank With Interchangeable Aluminium Side Panels, Headlight With Drl By Led Light-Guide And Interchangeable Aluminium Cover, Led Rear Light With Diffusion-Light, Led Turn Indicator, Lcd Instruments With Gear And Fuel Level Indications And Interchangeable Aluminium Cover, Under-Seat Storage Compartment With Usb Socket, Abs Cornering, Machine-Finished Aluminium Belt Covers, Black Engine With Brushed Fins.
|Dedicated Equipment
|Aluminium Handlebar With Cross-Strut, Front Stem Protectors, Seat With Specific Design, High Front Mudguard, Long Rear Mudguard And High Plate Support
|Warranty And Maintenance
|Warranty
|24 Months Unlimited Mileage
|Maintenance Service Intervals
|12,000 km (7.500 m) / 12 Months
|Desmoservice
|12,000 km (7.500 m)
|Emissions And Consumption
|Standard
|Euro 5
|Co2 Emissions
|Co2 124 G/km
|Consumption
|5,4 L/100 km