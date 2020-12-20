2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

The Scrambler Desert Sled is Ducati’s off-road interpretation of the Scrambler 800 model line, inspired by bikes of the ’60s and ’70s which appeared in Southern California and Baja California, Mexico. Traditionally the machines that inspired this modern day Ducati were road machines over 500 cc, stripped of unnecessary components and fitted with off-road tyres and spoked wheels, with suspension and skid plates to suit unforgiving terrain.

With a reinforced frame, aluminium swingarm, fork yokes, suspension and spoked rims (19″ at the front) the Scrambler Desert Sled is for those who might want to get a little off the beaten track. A headlight mesh guard, high mudguards and, of course, the engine skid plate add to the off-road chops and make this a bit more than just a styling exercise.

A re-upholstered seat maintains a relatively low 860 mm, however a 20 mm lower version is available as an option. Adjustable Kayaba suspension with 200 mm of travel.

Serrated off-road style foot-pegs with removable rubber pads will help your boots get purchase in the muddy stuff. Pillion pegs are removeable.

The Desert Sled also features an Off-Road Riding Mode that allows disengagement of the cornering ABS.

For 2021 the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled offers a new look with the adoption of the “Sparking Blue” livery enriched with red and white details on the fuel tank, mudguards and gold rims, a tribute to the Enduro bikes of the ‘80s. The dash remains an LCD unit, with LED lighting.

The 2021 Scrambler Desert Sled weighs in at 209 kg with 13.5L of fuel, produces 66.2 Nm of torque at 5750 rpm and is Euro5 compliant. It’s expected to arrive in Australia in the first half of 2021, and will be available for $19,500 Ride-Away.

2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled features

Colour: “Sparking Blue” with details in “Ducati Red” and “Iceberg White”, black frame and golden rims

Cornering ABS

Riding Mode Off Road

Exhaust with dual tailpipe and black covers

Reinforced off-road frame

Dedicated aluminium swingarm

Spoked wheels, 19in at the front and 17in at the rear,

Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres

Dedicated seat with a height of 860 mm (low option available)

Tapered handlebars with reinforcement strut

Adjustable Kayaba upside down fork with 200 mm of travel

Adjustable Kayaba rear shock absorber with separate gas cartridge

Steel teardrop fuel tank with interchangeable side panels

Front headlight with type-approved mesh guard

High front mudguard

Extended rear mudguard

High plate holder

Ready for DMS (Ducati Multimedia System)

Hydraulic clutch control

2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Specifications