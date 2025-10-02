Ducati Scrambler Nightshift

Ducati has unveiled a new Emerald Green look for its Scrambler Nightshift. The new livery replaces the current version and is scheduled to arrive in Ducati Australia dealerships from March 2026.

Positioned as the most refined model in the Scrambler family, the Nightshift blends retro Café Racer cues with minimalist modern styling. Key details include a stitched seat, compact LED indicators, bar-end mirrors, spoked black wheels, and a flat, variable-section handlebar.

Side number plates, a short front mudguard and the absence of a rear guard further emphasise its stripped-back character.

The latest Scrambler generation is powered by Ducati’s updated Desmodue engine, now paired with a more compact eight-plate clutch designed to offer smoother operation and reduced bulk. The overall weight has been reduced by 4 kg, improving agility and everyday usability.

Modern rider aids are part of the standard package, featuring Ride-by-Wire throttle management that enables two riding modes, along with Ducati Traction Control and cornering ABS. Ducati says these updates make the Nightshift more manageable, fun to ride and safer, without losing the brand’s trademark personality.