Ducati Streetfighter V2 goes green for 2023

A new matt metallic Storm Green colour joins the Ducati Streetfighter V2 line-up for 2023, with the new paint scheme due in Australian dealers in July 2022 alongside the traditional Ducati Red.

The engine of the Streetfighter V2 is the 955 cc Euro 5-compliant Superquadro, capable of delivering 153 hp at 10,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 101.4 Nm at 9,000 rpm. Compared to the Panigale V2, the Streetfighter V2 has a shorter final ratio (15/45 vs 15/43) for greater torque to the wheel at road speeds while giving better engine responsiveness when re-opening the throttle.

The Superquadro engine is used as a bearing element connecting the compact front structure, consisting of a monocoque frame in die-cast aluminium fixed to the engine head. The single-sided swingarm, which is also connected to the engine, is 16 mm longer compared to that of the Panigale V2, contributing to ensure the stability of the whole bike.

To this platform are added the 43 mm Showa BPF front fork and the Sachs shock absorber, featuring dedicated calibration to make the bike more comfortable on the road as well as easily adjustable for a whole new dimension of fun on the racetrack.

The Streetfighter V2 is equipped with 5-spoke wheels and the new Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres: 120/70 ZR17 at the front and 180/60 ZR17 at the rear, which provide a rapid response to the rider’s needs together with an extra cornering feeling. Except for the adoption of brake pads characterised by a less aggressive bite, more suitable for road use, the whole braking system is faithfully taken from the Panigale V2 and features Brembo M4.32 monobloc radial calipers with 320 mm diameter discs.

The complete and modern electronic equipment that equips the Streetfighter V2 is inherited from the Panigale V2. The six-axis IMU inertial platform supervises all the electronic controls of the bike and measures its position in space in real time, sending the information to the control units that manage the controls. The electronic package includes: ABS Cornering (present on all bikes in the Ducati range and in this case in the EVO version) , Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Quick Shift up / down (DQS) EVO 2, Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO.

The Streetfighter V2 features three Riding Modes (Sport, Road, Wet) with dedicated control settings. The electronic equipment can be enhanced by the accessories contained in the Ducati Performance catalogue, such as the Ducati Multimedia System which allows a smartphone to be connected or the Ducati Data Analyser (DDA + GPS) for the collection and subsequent analysis of riding data.

The bike is equipped with full-LED headlights with front DRL and a 4.3″colour TFT dashboard with an intuitive interface that recalls the family-feeling of the Streetfighter V4.

Ergonomics has major rider-centric features and is focused on road use with high and wide aluminium handlebars replacing the clip-ons of the Panigale V2. The saddle is wider and has new padding that contributes to make this bike even more comfortable.

In addition, the footpegs have been repositioned to increase the amount of room. All these improvements allow the biker great control in sporty riding and facilitate everyday use at the same time.

The Streetfighter V2 in the new Storm Green colour scheme with black rims and red tags joins the sporty version in Ducati Red, arriving in July 2022. For more information check the Ducati Australia website.