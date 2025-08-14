Ducati Superbike Experience

The seventh-generation Ducati Panigale V4 S and Streetfighter V4 S were conceived for the racetrack. They represent the ultimate in performance, engineering and precision from Ducati and now, in association with Pirelli and ASBK, a rare and exciting opportunity exists for passionate Ducatisti to indulge in the pinnacle of production motorcycle technology at three of the most revered venues in the nation: Phillip Island, One Raceway and The Bend.

Ducati Australia, alongside Pirelli and ASBK, have curated exclusive on-track sessions available during the remaining race weekends. During the session, riders will receive a product presentation of the Panigale V4 S and Streetfighter V4 S as well as a track familiarisation session to prepare you for your own on-track laps.

Guests will be looked after like members of the Ducati family with refreshments provided and personalised photography. To make the experience as smooth as possible, a one-day Motorcycling Australia track licence is included. All riders have to provide is a one-piece race suit, back protector, helmet, race boots and leather gloves, just like the racers that will be preparing for competition right alongside you.

These special on-track sessions go far beyond what would be expected of a normal test ride where entrants will be walking pit lane, soaking up the atmosphere and anticipation of the highest level of road racing in Australia. Every detail about the Panigale V4 S or Streetfighter V4 S will be meticulously prepared.

The speciﬁcation sheet only tells part of the story, to truly understand the wonder in the performance, engineering and precision that has been engineered in the latest generation of Ducati superbikes you need to roll on the throttle out of Siberia, ﬂick into Crofty’s Corner or The Fishhook, all with the sweet conﬁdence of fresh Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP rubber.

There is no better way to experience the technology, aerodynamics and innovations that deﬁne the seventh- generation Panigale V4 S and Streetfighter V4 S than on the racetrack.

These state-of-the-art motorcycles will be in their natural environment, and riders will feel that sense of belonging as well, under the expert guidance of the Australian Ducati Superbike Team Principals Craig McMartin and Ben Henry. Before riders take command of their Panigale V4 S or Streetfighter V4 S, they will receive a comprehensive technical brieﬁng and product presentation covering all aspects of their chosen motorcycle, leaving entrants feeling completely prepared to tackle the most renowned tarmac in the country.

The experience also includes spectator access to the track over the selected ASBK weekend, meaning the exclusive on-track session will provide the perfect prelude to witnessing ﬁrst-hand all the drama and excitement involved with the highest level of motorcycle sport in Australia.

Alana Baratto, Head Of Marketing of Ducati Australia and New Zealand commented, “Ducatisti live for these kinds of experiences, being able to encounter the most advanced track-focussed motorcycles ever produced at the most stunning racetracks Australia has to oﬀer. Every rider dreams of laps at Phillip Island, The Bend and One Raceway and we are incredibly proud to present this opportunity for superbike enthusiast alongside our ASBK warriors. It will be a chance to discover the latest in technology and passion from Borgo Panigale, make new friends and reconnect with old as we sample the brand new Panigale V4 S and Streetfighter V4 S in their natural environment. This is not an easy event to organise, but it promises to be one of the most memorable riding experiences we can imagine and a great way to meet the all new Panigale V4 S and Streetfighter V4 S.”

Marcel Bode, Business Unit Manager of Pirelli Moto Paciﬁc also went on to say, “Pirelli is extremely pleased to support Ducati’s on-track sessions, sharing our passion for racing with the Ducatisti. The engineers from both of our companies continuously push each other to develop the best-performing products for the market. It’s therefore no surprise that 90% of the ASBK grid chooses Pirelli to race on, and we have a 100% OE ﬁtment on all Ducati models.”

Ducati Superbike Experience 2025

Ducati Superbike Experience – Phillip Island

When: Friday September 5, 2025

Where: 381 Back Beach Rd, Ventnor VIC 3922 Time: Commencing at 9.30am

Ducati Superbike Experience – One Raceway

When: Thursday October 2, 2025

Where: 4770 Braidwood Rd, Tirrannaville NSW 2580 Time: Commencing at 10.00am

Ducati Superbike Experience – The Bend

When: Saturday November 8, 2025

Where: 543 Dukes Hwy, Tailem Bend SA 5260 Time: Commencing at 3.00pm

Full details on how you can reserve your spot at the Ducati Superbike Experience powered by ABSK and Pirelli can be found here.