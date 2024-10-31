Ducati unveils all-new 890 cc 120 hp lightweight twin

Following the release of the highly acclaimed Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition, which marked the end of the iconic Superquadro L-Twin, Ducati has now unveiled its new Euro5+ engine. This latest engine will power the next generation of twin-cylinder Ducati models.

The new 890 cc twin-cylinder engine replaces the traditional desmodromic system with Ducati’s IVT (Intake Variable Timing) system, first introduced in the GranTurismo V4. This advanced variable valve timing technology enhances efficiency and performance across a broader range of conditions.

This also improves low-speed smoothness and extends valve clearance intervals to 30,000 km. Unlike many other chain-driven variable timing systems on the market, Ducati’s IVT continuously adjusts the intake timing across a 52-degree range, allowing for seamless and progressive performance adjustments.

The legendary 90-degree Ducati engine architecture remains, but the cylinders are now angled backward in the die-cast crankcases, creating a 20° tilt between the horizontal cylinder and its plane. This adjustment is designed to improve weight distribution and handling dynamics.

The bore and stroke are set at 96 x 61.5 mm, resulting in a bore/stroke ratio of 1.56. This configuration strikes a balance between the Testastretta and Superquadro engines, enabling the new engine to produce higher maximum power than the Testastretta while offering a torque curve better suited for road use than the Superquadro.

The engine will come in two slightly different specifications, delivering either 120 hp or 115 hp at 10,750 rpm. Maximum torque reaches 93.3 Nm, or 92.1 Nm at 8,250 rpm. In fifth and sixth gears, the rev limiter is set to 11,350 rpm.

Over 70 per cent of maximum torque is available as early as 3,000 rpm, and from 3,500 to 11,000 rpm, torque remains consistently above 80 per cent of its peak value, ensuring strong performance across a broad rev range.

On the sportier 120 hp version, by adopting the racing exhaust for track use, maximum power increases to 126 hp (+6 hp) at 10,000 rpm and torque to 98 Nm (+5 Nm) at 8,250 rpm, with a weight saving of 4.5 kg.

The 115 hp version comes with a more powerful alternator to handle heavier electrical loads—ideal for adventure and touring bikes. The increased moment of inertia, up by 12 per cent, also contributes to smoother low-speed operation. Additionally, this engine variant features shorter first and second gears, optimised for its intended use in diverse riding conditions.

Like the new Panigale V4, this gearbox features Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0. The second-generation DQS operates purely based on the gear sensor, eliminating the need for microswitches in the pedal mechanism. Ducati claims this approach provides a more direct feel, reduces shift travel, and simplifies neutral selection. The 8-disc slipper clutch is derived from the latest Testastretta 11° version.

Breathing duties are managed by a pair of 52 mm throttle bodies, controlled by a ride-by-wire system that offers various riding modes and gear-specific mapping. A duct connects the airbox to the intake ducts of both cylinders near the intake valves, optimizing the air/fuel mixture for improved fuel efficiency. Additionally, a knock sensor is incorporated to protect the engine from potential damage caused by poor fuel quality.

The new powerplant weighs just 54.4 kg, setting a new benchmark for lightness. This engine is nearly 10 kg lighter than the Superquadro 955 and 6 kg lighter than both the Testastretta Evoluzione and the Scrambler Desmodue.

To minimise the physical size of the engine and reduce visible plumbing, the water pump is positioned on the front cylinder’s head. Additionally, a water-oil heat exchanger is located within the V of the cylinders, eliminating the need for a separate oil cooler.

We expect to see the first bikes with this new engine unveiled on November 5th.

The new Ducati V2 at a glance