Ducati Multistrada V4

Ducati took the covers of the new 1158 cc Granturismo V4 engine a few weeks and overnight Bologna unveiled the new versatile fourth generation Multistrada platform that will be powered by the new 170 horsepower powerplant. Check out our feature on the Granturismo V4 engine here (opens new window).

There are three variations in the V4 Multistrada family, the 215 kg (dry) Multistrada V4 with conventional Marzocchi fully-adjustable suspension while both the Multistrada V4 S and V4 S Sport ride on Ducati Skyhook electronic suspension which for the first time now includes an automatic levelling function which automatically sets the required sag after sensing the load onboard. The load capacity of the motorcycle is a generous 230 kilograms.

Ducati have broke new ground with a radar system with sensors at both ends of the motorcycle which allows the introduction of radar assisted Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection. Cornering lights also make an appearance as does Hill Hold Control.

An updated mineral glass 6.5-inch TFT display on the S models includes a Ducati Connect system that includes Bluetooth and wi-fi which allows the mirroring of some phone functions.

The base Multistrada V4 has a five-inch display and misses out on the extra phone functionality but still allows for multimedia control.

On the S models a joy-stick on the left switch-block aids navigation through the interfaces, including that of the Sygic navigation app and all the various suspension and rider aid settings.

The switch-gear is back-lit and a pocket in the tank can hold your mobile phone and power it via the integrated USB socket located inside the pocket. A 12-volt power outlet for charging other accessories is provided in the right side of the dash.

The Multistrada V4 range features the Ducati Safety Pack (DSP), which includes Brembo braking system with Bosch 10.3ME Cornering ABS, adjustable on three levels. Cornering ABS makes use of the Bosch IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) platform, which communicates in real time data concerning lean angles.

Multistrada V4 makes use of a powerful radial monobloc Brembo combined braking system that is optimised for the Urban and Touring Riding Modes but has a lower degree of interaction in Sport Mode where combined braking is less desirable. The combined braking system increases stability by using four pressure detectors to allocate braking power optimally between front and rear. 320 mm rotors grace the front end of the base model while S models get the top shelf 330 mm Brembo Stylema set-up.

All models ride on a 19-inch front to help provide stability off-road in combination with a 17-inch rear. Tyre pressure monitoring is optional as are spoked rims. .

The Multistrada V4 is equipped with an aluminium monocoque frame and double-sided swing arm. It has a reduced wheelbase (1,567 mm), sporty front end geometry (24.5-degree rake) and a generous 170 mm of suspension travel up front and 180 mm at the rear. Ground clearance is an impressive 220 mm. Chain final drive is retained.

The standard seat is adjustable between 840 and 860 mm while an optional extra low 810 mm seat is available as an option, as is a high 875 mm perch.

Ducati stated that they have worked on air-flow and comfort for the rider with the screen adjustable with only one finger and combining side deflectors for more protection from the elements.

As previously Ducati will offer various accessory packs at point of sale such as the Enduro pack complete with supplementary LED lights, radiator and engine lower and side guards. The Touring pack adds panniers, heated grips and a centre-stand while the Urban pack adds a top case, tank bag and USB hub.

As far as we can ascertain the only real difference between the S and the S Sport is that the Sport model gains an Akrapovic muffler and a carbon front guard as standard along with Tricolore duco, the Akra muffler and carbon guard can be added on the other two models via the Performance pack.

The V4 Granturismo also ushers in a new lower cost servicing regimen with oil changes only required every 15,000 km intervals, while the valve clearances only need checking every 60,000 kilometres. A 22-litre fuel tank should ensure touring ranges of up to 400 kilometres.

Australian delivery is expected in the first quarter of 2021. Pricing has been set as follows.

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4

Multistrada V4 – From $28,990 Ride Away

Multistrada V4 S – From $33,490 Ride Away

Multistrada V4 S Travel Package – From $35,990 Ride Away

Multistrada V4 S Travel + Radar Package – From $37,590 Ride Away

Multistrada V4 S Performance Package – From $35,690 Ride Away

Multistrada V4 S Full Package – From $39,690 Ride Away

Multistrada V4 Sport S Performance Package – From $36,790 Ride Away

Multistrada V4 Sport S Full Package – From $40,690 Ride Away

Specifications