Ducati win WorldSBK Manufacturers’ crown

Overnight at Jerez Ducati wrapped up their third consecutive WorldSBK Manufacturers’ Title with the the Panigale V4 R.

For the Bologna-based motorcycle Company, this is the twentieth Manufacturers’ WorldSBK Title in its history.

Ducati is clearly the most successful manufacturer in the history of WorldSBK. In fact, since the first edition in 1988, more than half of the Superbike World Championships Manufacturers’ crowns (20 out of 37) have gone to Ducati.

Luigi Dall’Igna – General Manager of Ducati Corse

“Winning our twentieth Superbike Manufacturers’ World Title is certainly something exceptional. It comes in a difficult year, where the regulations and the increasingly high level of the Championship have put us to the test. However, we managed to respond in the best possible way, achieving another historic and important milestone. This year, the Panigale V4 R climbed to the top step of the podium with 5 different riders, the same ones who, with their results, have contributed to adding up the points that have allowed us to arrive once again at the top of the world. So, thanks to Nicolò Bulega, Alvaro Bautista and Aruba.it Racing – Ducati, to Danilo Petrucci, Nicholas Spinelli and the Barni Racing Team, to Andrea Iannone and the Go Eleven Team, and more in general, to all the Ducati riders and their teams. Finally, as always, a well-deserved thank you to all the boys and girls at Ducati Corse who have embraced and overcome the challenges of this season with passion and enthusiasm!”

The first of the 20 Manufacturers’ World Titles dates to 1991 with the Ducati 888, which won 3 consecutive (1991-1992-1993), before passing the baton to the Ducati 916, which was also able to establish itself as the best bike on the grid for 3 seasons in a row (1994-1995-1996).

The 1998 Title, also won by the 916, an authentic icon of two wheels, subsequently gave rise to the longest period of domination in the history of WorldSBK with Ducati capable of putting together a series of 7 consecutive World Manufacturers’ Titles between 1998 and 2004, with the 916, 996, 998 and 999 models.

Another 4 World Manufacturers’ Titles then arrived in 2006, 2008, 2009 and 2011 with the 999, 1098 and 1198 models.

For three seasons, the Ducati Panigale V4 R has been the technological and performance benchmark in the premier class of the top professional championship reserved for production-derived bikes.

From 2019 to today, the Panigale V4 R has won more than 90 races and in a 2024 marked by important regulation changes, it has nevertheless confirmed itself as being an extremely fast and versatile bike, once again entering history with 5 different riders capable of winning at least one race within the same season: from the first success of Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati, 5 victories in total) on his debut in Australia, to the victory of Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati, 4 victories in total) in Race-2 of the home Round in Barcelona, ​​before the unexpected and spectacular success of Nicholas Spinelli (Barni Racing Team) in the Netherlands. Then the sensational hat-trick of Danilo Petrucci (Barni Racing Team) at Cremona and the authoritative win by Andrea Iannone (Team Go Eleven) in Race-1 in the last round at Aragon.