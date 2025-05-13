Ducati Xpedition

Victorian High Country

20-23 November 2025

Ducati Australia has announced the launch of Ducati Xpeditions – High Country 2025, a premium four-day adventure riding experience set against the breathtaking backdrop of Victoria’s High Country.

Taking place from 20–23 November 2025, this event brings Ducati’s celebrated Xpeditions program to Australian soil for the very ﬁrst time.

Following the global success of Ducati Xpeditions, the High-Country edition is set to deliver an unforgettable blend of adrenaline, exploration, adventure.

Developed in collaboration with maschine, one of Australia’s most respected adventure motorcycling experts, this immersive journey is designed speciﬁcally for Ducati Multistrada and DesertX riders looking to push boundaries both on and oﬀ the road.

Participants will traverse some of the most remote and picturesque terrain in the country, from twisting alpine passes and dense bushland trails to sweeping gravel roads. Each route is carefully crafted to highlight the true capabilities of Ducati’s adventure machines, guided by seasoned experts to ensure an exhilarating yet accessible experience for riders of all skill levels.

This is more than just a ride it is a fully supported escape into the wild, complemented by premium hospitality and shared with a passionate community of Ducatisti.

What awaits Ducati Xpedition riders:

Four days of adventure riding tailored for Multistrada and DesertX models

Expert-guided routes through Victoria’s iconic high-country terrain

Premium accommodations in boutique lodges with breathtaking views

Chef-prepared meals featuring regional cuisine and ﬁne local produce

Full support, including luggage transport and mechanical assistance

A tight-knit riding community, uniting Ducati enthusiasts from across the nation

Whether you’re a seasoned oﬀ-road adventurer or stepping onto the dirt for the ﬁrst time, Ducati Xpeditions – High Country 2025 is designed to challenge, inspire, and ignite your passion for exploration.

Spaces for this exclusive event are limited to ensure a premium, personalised experience. Riders are encouraged to reserve their place early to avoid disappointment. Price starts from $2,950.00 for shared accommodation and $3,295 for single accommodation.

To reserve your Ducati Xpedition book at: maschine