Ducati Xpeditions 2022

Join Ducati in October for a Ducatisti experience as they travel south from Sydney on a pilgrimage towards Phillip Island for MotoGP.

You will be riding a pre-planned route that utilises gravel and dirt tracks, along with bitumen-based routes for those who prefer to stick to the road or inclement weather.

Travelling through high alpine passes, the riding will be challenging in places with many twisty forest roads and some longer days in the saddle. Split time between sealed roads and flowing gravel roads with a sprinkling of more technical tracks.

The Ducati Xpedition is suitable for Multistrada, Scrambler Desert Sled and DesertX models, with two route options each day.

The cost for the four-day adventure ride is $2,700 pp with twin-share accommodation or $3,250 pp with private accommodation.

Dates: October 9 – 14, 2022. 4 Days / 5 Nights

Start: Bowral, NSW – Marysville, VIC

Finish: Marysville, VIC

Ducati Xpeditions 2022 inclusions:

Four days adventure riding

Accommodation primarily in luxury 4 star hotels

Tour Guides

Five dinners and most breakfasts

Full technical, luggage and medical support

Road & Off-road based routes

GPS route plan provided

Event T-Shirt

Overnight luggage transport

First aid support

GPS route file

Park Entrance Fees

The tour begins in the beautiful town of Bowral in the Southern Highlands of NSW, just south of Sydney. For the next four days you will travel south through coastal regions and the High Country of NSW and VIC. The ride finishes just a couple of hours from Phillip Island so you can continue your adventures over the weekend at the Australian round of the 2022 MotoGP World Championship.

You’ll be free to ride at your own pace during the day safe in the knowledge that you have support crew ahead opening and marking the route and sweep crew coming along behind to help with any issues you may have.

This is a group ride with a maximum of 35 riders jointly supported all the way by Ducati Australia & New Zealand and experienced motorcycle adventure tour operators Maschine.

To book or for information see the Maschine website:

https://maschine.com.au/