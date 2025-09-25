Ducati 85 Sport

Ducati’s entry into the motorcycle world began in 1946 with the tiny but hugely important Cucciolo, a 48 cc four-stroke clip-on engine built under licence from SIATA. The Cucciolo proved hugely popular in post-war Italy, offering affordable mobility to a population in need of practical transport. By 1949, Ducati had moved from building auxiliary motors to producing its first complete motorcycle, the Ducati 60.

In 1952, the Bologna factory unveiled an all-new four-stroke OHV design, the Ducati 98. This engine would underpin a series of machines ranging from 85 to 125 cc, remaining in production until 1967. It was eventually replaced by the short-lived 125 Cadet/4 OHV (1967–1969), but the 98 and its derivatives formed the backbone of Ducati’s small-capacity lineup for over a decade.

Among the most attractive of these models was the Ducati 85 Sport, a lightweight roadster that combined style with modest performance. The 85 Sport borrowed the double-downtube frame from Ducati’s 125cc models and paired it with a revised version of the 98cc engine. Unlike the more basic 85T and the export-only 85 Bronco (built for the US market), which featured three-speed gearboxes, the 85 Sport was equipped with a four-speed transmission.

Visually, the bike stood out thanks to its elegant “jelly-mould” fuel tank, a design element also seen on the larger 175 Sport. With its slim lines and bright paintwork, the 85 Sport looked every bit the miniature Italian thoroughbred.

On paper, performance was modest: 5.5 hp, a kerb weight of just 60 kg, and a top speed of around 76 km/h. But in the 1950s, that was plenty for city commuting and Sunday rides. Importantly, machines like the 85 Sport helped Ducati establish a reputation for combining engineering sophistication with stylish design.

Today, restored examples such as the one pictured are cherished by collectors as reminders of Ducati’s early post-war heritage, long before the company became synonymous with Desmodromic valves, World Superbike titles and more recently the domination of MotoGP.

Ducati 85 Sport Specifications