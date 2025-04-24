2025 Ducatisti #WeRideAsOne on Saturday 3 May

The countdown has begun: Saturday 3 May will mark the return of #WeRideAsOne, the widespread global event of the Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer that, every first Saturday of May, brings together the great Ducati family with events taking place over 24 hours in every corner of the planet.

Now in its fourth edition, #WeRideAsOne confirms itself as an unmissable opportunity to meet fellow Ducatisti, get to know each other and celebrate together the unmistakable passion for Ducati as well as to discover the latest news from the Italian motorcycle manufacturer. The event is organised by Ducati dealers with the support of the 356 D.O.C. – Ducati Official Clubs – with the aim of experiencing a day dedicated to the passion for two wheels.

On Saturday 3 May, #WeRideAsOne will come to life with extraordinary events in every corner of the globe. In fact, each city is preparing a unique program, tailor-made to engage the local community. To unite all participants, there will be the parade, the symbolic moment of the day, which will see a long snake of Ducati and Scrambler Ducati parading side by side through the streets of the world’s major cities.

Just one event, but many ways to experience it. In Sydney (Australia), for example, Ducatisti will cross the famous Harbour Bridge. In São Paulo (Brazil), the clubs will unite for a journey that will culminate with a group photo at the foot of “Christ the Redeemer”. In Beijing (China), the community will gather in front of the extraordinary National Stadium, an impressive work of contemporary architecture nicknamed “The Bird’s Nest” and home to historic Olympic events. In Pisa (Italy), the tour will lead to the prestigious Italian Naval Academy of Livorno and Piazza dei Miracoli, at the base of the Tower of Pisa.

These are just some of the events that, on the same day, will ignite the passion and that will also take place in cities such as Tenerife, Assen, Pisa, Lisbon, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Milan, Veracruz, Dubai, New York, Barcelona, ​​Naples, Buenos Aires, Bogotà, Santiago de Chile, and in countries such as Japan, South Korea, Ecuador, India, Malaysia, Romania, Croatia and many more. An emotion shared simultaneously on a global scale, which makes this event an unprecedented experience in the two-wheel panorama.

This year, the event takes on a special meaning, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the Ducati Official Clubs. To celebrate this milestone, the celebratory “D.O.C – Ducati Official Club Book” (which can be purchased at this link) has been created, offering an exciting journey through images, interviews and anecdotes telling the story of this extraordinary community. Founded in 2000, the Ducati Official Club family today has 356 clubs and 43,000 members in 66 countries around the world.

The unmissable event is on Saturday 3 May at Ducati dealerships. To participate, simply contact your trusted or nearest dealer, who will be able to provide you with all the useful information.