2025 Yamaha BLU CRU Aussie Flat Track Nationals
Round Four – TT Layout
Round four of the Yamaha BLU CRU Aussie Flat Track Nationals lit up Albury-Wodonga’s Diamond Park TT track on Sunday, August 25.
Cameron Dunker powered to the Pro 450 overall victory with two wins and two second places to reduce Saturday winner Tom Armstrong’s championship lead to ten points.
Fresh from claiming his first AFTN Superpole on his Franko’s Race Shop-prepared Yamaha YZ450F, Dunker looked unstoppable across the four races.
Armstrong (Honda) struck first, edging Dunker by just 0.060s in race one, before Dunker responded with two decisive wins, including a crushing third race where he gapped the field by nearly five seconds.
16-year-old Billy Ryan stole the headlines late in the day with his maiden Pro 450 win in the final race.
Armstrong’s strong points haul secured second overall, while reigning champion Thomas Herrick (Husqvarna) rediscovered form with three podiums for third overall.
Daniel Wicks remained a strong top-five presence, holding fourth in the standings just ahead of Herrick.
Cameron Dunker
“We were in the top two all day and that was my first Superpole, which was pretty cool. Franko has this bike dialed but big credit to the track crew here – the track was mint all day. I got most of the holeshots except in the last one, but hats off to the boys, everyone rode really well.”
Pro 450 Round Overall (A-races)
|Pos
|Rider
|P
|R1A
|R2A
|R3A
|R4A
|Total
|1
|Cameron DUNKER
|5
|50
|55
|55
|50
|215
|2
|Tom ARMSTRONG
|55
|50
|46
|46
|197
|3
|Thomas HERRICK
|46
|46
|50
|43
|185
|4
|Billy RYAN
|38
|40
|38
|55
|171
|5
|Daniel WICKS
|40
|43
|43
|40
|166
|6
|Ronan JACOBS
|43
|38
|40
|38
|159
|7
|Ben GRABHAM
|36
|36
|36
|32
|140
|8
|Jett CARTER
|34
|34
|34
|36
|138
|9
|Brandon BURNS
|28
|32
|32
|20
|112
|10
|Cooper ARCHIBALD
|19
|30
|24
|34
|107
|11
|Dale BORLASE
|32
|28
|30
|17
|107
|12
|Lachlan MOODY
|26
|24
|28
|28
|106
|13
|Callan BUTCHER
|20
|26
|26
|30
|102
|14
|James SAWDY
|30
|17
|22
|24
|93
|15
|Jack GRIFFIN
|24
|22
|19
|22
|87
|16
|Corey BANKS
|16B
|18
|20
|26
|80
|17
|Daniel LIONETTI
|22
|20
|18
|19
|79
|18
|Michael PRICE
|16B
|19
|17
|18
|69
Pro 450 Round Overall (B-races)
|Pos
|Rider
|R1B
|R2B
|R3B
|R4B
|Total
|19
|Kristian O’DONNELL
|14
|15
|16
|16
|61
|20
|Brendan MCCOWAT
|10
|14
|15
|15
|54
|21
|Ryan NEW
|11
|13
|13
|14
|51
|22
|Hudson COLLINS
|8
|12
|12
|13
|45
|23
|Harrison GIFFIN
|13
|16
|14
|43
|24
|Max GRIMSHAW
|9
|10
|9
|12
|40
|25
|Riley PLUM
|6
|11
|10
|11
|38
|26
|Lori GOW
|7
|7
|11
|10
|35
|27
|Katarna ROBINSON
|4
|8
|8
|9
|29
|28
|Gary RAUTMAN
|5
|6
|7
|8
|26
|29
|Glenn SMITH
|12
|9
|21
Pro 450 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Tom ARMSTRONG
|790
|2
|Cameron DUNKER
|780
|3
|Daniel WICKS
|717
|4
|Thomas HERRICK
|709
|5
|Ronan JACOBS
|636
|6
|Billy RYAN
|599
|7
|Ben GRABHAM
|548
|8
|Dale BORLASE
|527
|9
|Jett CARTER
|507
|10
|Brandon BURNS
|436
|11
|Cooper ARCHIBALD
|415
|12
|Lachlan MOODY
|396
|13
|Callan BUTCHER
|345
|14
|Jack GRIFFIN
|344
|15
|James SAWDY
|341
|16
|Michael PRICE
|291
|17
|John LYTRAS
|280
|18
|Ryan NEW
|188
|19
|Corey BANKS
|173
|20
|Linden MAGEE
|158
|21
|Harrison GIFFIN
|139
|22
|Daniel LIONETTI
|136
|23
|Josh UNICOMB
|118
|24
|Tyler DAVIES
|114
|25
|Kristian O’DONNELL
|112
|26
|Brendan MCCOWAT
|108
|27
|Jason GRIFFIN
|93
|28
|Rhys SANDOW
|87
|29
|Riley PLUM
|86
|30
|Katarna ROBINSON
|79
|31
|Max GRIMSHAW
|75
|32
|Tyson ALLEN
|74
|33
|Hudson COLLINS
|74
|34
|Andy FISHER
|74
|35
|Glenn SMITH
|65
|36
|Lori GOW
|61
|37
|Gary RAUTMAN
|44
|38
|Liam GRIMSHAW
|26
|39
|Matilda HEATON-NEW
|18
|40
|Kelsey JENSEN
|6
Junior Lites: Fyffe Untouchable
Jed Fyffe (KTM) was in a class of his own in the Junior Lites category, sweeping all four races and taking fastest qualifier honours for maximum points.
Neiko Donovan kept him honest in second, while Hugh Hope-Hodgetts again bagged third to stay in touch with the leaders.
Jed Fyffe
“In practice it was a bit skatey, so I just had to play it safe. Once the races came, I had the starts dialed and stayed consistent – that really helped today.”
Junior Lites Round Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|P
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Jed FYFFE
|KTM
|5
|55
|55
|55
|55
|225
|2
|Neiko DONOVAN
|HUSQ
|50
|50
|50
|50
|200
|3
|Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS
|KTM
|46
|46
|46
|46
|184
|4
|Tahj EDWARDS
|KTM
|43
|40
|43
|43
|169
|5
|Lenny DUGGAN
|HUSQ
|40
|43
|34
|40
|157
|6
|Lockie DUGGAN
|HUSQ
|34
|38
|40
|38
|150
|7
|Max CARTER
|KTM
|38
|36
|38
|36
|148
|8
|Ryke HALLER
|HON
|36
|32
|36
|32
|136
|9
|Jonny COOPER
|KTM
|32
|34
|32
|34
|132
|10
|Jarrod BANKS
|KTM
|28
|28
|30
|30
|116
|11
|Riley FENECH
|HUSQ
|30
|30
|28
|28
|116
Junior Lites Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Jed FYFFE
|KTM
|857
|2
|Neiko DONOVAN
|Husqvarna
|835
|3
|Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS
|KTM
|698
|4
|Lenny DUGGAN
|Husqvarna
|636
|5
|Tahj EDWARDS
|KTM
|630
|6
|Max CARTER
|KTM
|584
|7
|Jonny COOPER
|KTM
|544
|8
|Ryke HALLER
|Honda
|408
|9
|Lockie DUGGAN
|Husqvarna
|324
|10
|Kai MORAN
|Husqvarna
|256
|11
|Aiden DIPPELSMANN
|KTM
|256
|12
|Mia BLACKFORD
|Husqvarna
|238
|13
|Jarrod BANKS
|KTM
|232
|14
|Riley FENECH
|Husqvarna
|232
Junior 85s: Beard Ends Baker’s Run
After a dominant streak from Beau Baker, it was Flynn Beard (KTM) who turned the tables at Albury-Wodonga. Beard took two race wins to secure the round victory, while Baker and George Holmkvist (KTM) shared the remaining wins.
Rising star Lucy Heaton-New impressed with two podiums to take third overall.
Junior 85 Round Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|P
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Flynn BEARD
|KTM
|55
|55
|50
|43
|203
|2
|George HOLMKVIST
|KTM
|46
|46
|55
|46
|193
|3
|Lucy HEATON-NEW
|KTM
|50
|43
|43
|50
|186
|4
|Beau BAKER
|KTM
|5
|22
|50
|46
|55
|178
|5
|Brody FORD
|YAM
|43
|40
|40
|40
|163
|6
|Jye FRENCH
|HUS
|40
|36
|38
|38
|152
|7
|Jake STRANEY
|KTM
|38
|38
|36
|36
|148
|8
|Roy DUGGAN
|HUS
|34
|34
|34
|26
|128
|9
|Cooper GUINEY
|HON
|32
|32
|30
|32
|126
|10
|Zac SALMON
|KTM
|36
|26
|32
|28
|122
|11
|Benji LOWE
|HUS
|26
|28
|26
|34
|114
|12
|Angus PASIN
|KTM
|30
|30
|28
|24
|112
|13
|Chad ARMSTRONG
|YAM
|28
|24
|24
|30
|106
|14
|Sebastian HANGAN
|KTM
|24
|22
|46
Junior 85 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Beau BAKER
|KTM
|810.5
|2
|Jye FRENCH
|Husqvarna
|672
|3
|Flynn BEARD
|KTM
|669
|4
|Lucy HEATON-NEW
|KTM
|651
|5
|Brody FORD
|Yamaha
|625.5
|6
|George HOLMKVIST
|KTM
|546
|7
|Jake STRANEY
|KTM
|533
|8
|Roy DUGGAN
|Husqvarna
|478
|9
|Kru TULLOCH
|KTM
|438
|10
|Chad ARMSTRONG
|Yamaha
|408
|11
|Cooper GUINEY
|Honda
|282
|12
|Bailey BROOKES
|GAS
|248
|13
|Zac SALMON
|KTM
|230
|14
|Benji LOWE
|Husqvarna
|230
|15
|Thomas BAILEY
|KTM
|228
|16
|Angus PASIN
|KTM
|212
|17
|Harrison O’BRIEN
|199
|18
|Ayrton JOEL
|GAS
|167
|19
|Hugo HOLMES
|KTM
|155
|20
|Sebastian HANGAN
|KTM
|128
Clubman Open: Hollands in a League of His Own
Sam Hollands (Honda) was flawless in Clubman Open, storming to four wins from four races to complete a perfect weekend after also topping the flat track round. The points leader extended his advantage further, crediting time spent training with Armstrong as a key to his step forward.
Sam Hollands
“I couldn’t have written the script better – winning all four races and fastest qualifier. I had a plan, it came off, and I’m really happy. Riding with Tom Armstrong back home has been paying off.”
Clubman Open Round Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|P
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Sam HOLLANDS
|HON
|5
|55
|55
|55
|55
|225
|2
|Wesly BARNES
|KTM
|46
|46
|50
|50
|192
|3
|Rhys IRVIN
|HON
|50
|50
|46
|46
|192
|4
|Ezra SIMPSON
|KTM
|43
|40
|40
|43
|166
|5
|Neil GIRDLER
|HUS
|40
|43
|43
|40
|166
|6
|Alex GLENNON
|YAM
|34
|36
|34
|32
|136
|7
|Rhys SANDOW
|HON
|26
|34
|32
|36
|128
|8
|Tyler DAVIES
|HUS
|19
|24
|36
|38
|117
|9
|Cooper CARNIE
|36
|26
|22
|30
|114
|10
|Mitch WOLFE
|KTM
|30
|32
|30
|22
|114
|11
|Alexander GIFFIN
|HUS
|38
|38
|38
|114
|12
|Jason GRIFFIN
|HON
|20
|30
|26
|34
|110
|13
|Luke BACSKAI
|HUS
|32
|19
|19
|26
|96
|14
|Timothy HOLDUP
|HON
|28
|20
|28
|20
|96
|15
|Peter SMITH
|KTM
|24
|28
|24
|19
|95
|16
|Darcy KLAVER
|YAM
|18
|22
|20
|28
|88
|17
|Michael ANDERSON
|YAM
|18
|18
|36
|18
|James GLENNON
|KTM
|24
|24
|19
|Lawrence FAIREY
|HUS
|22
|22
Clubman Open Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Sam HOLLANDS
|HONDA
|225
|2
|Wesly BARNES
|KTM
|192
|3
|Rhys IRVIN
|HONDA
|192
|4
|Ezra SIMPSON
|KTM
|166
|5
|Neil GIRDLER
|HUSQVARNA
|166
|6
|Alex GLENNON
|YAMAHA
|136
|7
|Rhys SANDOW
|HONDA
|128
|8
|Tyler DAVIES
|HUSQVARNA
|117
|9
|Cooper CARNIE
|114
|10
|Mitch WOLFE
|KTM
|114
|11
|Alexander GIFFIN
|HUSQVARNA
|114
|12
|Jason GRIFFIN
|HONDA
|110
|13
|Luke BACSKAI
|HUSQVARNA
|96
|14
|Timothy HOLDUP
|HONDA
|96
|15
|Peter SMITH
|KTM
|95
|16
|Darcy KLAVER
|YAMAHA
|88
|17
|Michael ANDERSON
|YAMAHA
|36
|18
|James GLENNON
|KTM
|24
|19
|Lawrence FAIREY
|HUSQVARNA
|22
Maddock’s Musings
Series Organiser Dave Maddock
“Things have really become close now in both Pro 450 and Junior Lites especially, that was some outstanding riding from Cam Dunker in particular.
Huge congrats to Billy Ryan, he rode extremely well in the final race to take his first ever Pro 450 win.
There’s almost nothing between the top five at the moment and it’s great to watch.
In Junior Lites Jed Fyffe showed some great pace on the TT track, Neiko Donovan just couldn’t match him today and Hugh Hope-Hodgetts isn’t far behind.
Flynn Beard pulled it all together to take a sensational win in Junior 85s to knock off Beau Baker, we have a great group of juniors coming on with Lucy Heaton-New sticking it to the boys for an overall podium which was very impressive.
The turn out for Clubman was also great, Sam Hollands is another awesome comeback story and a huge shout out has to go to the Allbury-Wodonga club, the track was fantastic over both days, and their incredible team really pulled together to make the weekend a memorable one in the series history. It was a jam packed schedule and they pulled it off, I’m really pleased to be bring AFTN to more regional areas and we are really grateful for the support.”
Up Next
The Yamaha BLU CRU Aussie Flat Track Nationals delivered another action-packed weekend in Albury-Wodonga, setting up a thrilling run from here for outright honours.
The AFTN paddock reconvenes in Griffith (NSW) on October 11 before heading to Gunnedah for a double-header finale across the weekend of November 16.
2025 Aussie Flat Track Nationals
Round 1: Flat Track Layout – Maryborough, QLD, Saturday July 26
Round 2: TT Layout – Maryborough, QLD, Sunday July 27
Round 3: Flat Track Layout – Wodonga, VIC, Saturday August 23
Round 4: TT Layout – Wodonga, VIC, Sunday August 24
Round 5: Flat Track Layout & TT Layout – Griffith, NSW, Saturday October 11
Round 6: Flat Track Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Sunday November 15
Round 7: TT Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Sunday November 16