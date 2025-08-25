2025 Yamaha BLU CRU Aussie Flat Track Nationals

Round Four – TT Layout

Round four of the Yamaha BLU CRU Aussie Flat Track Nationals lit up Albury-Wodonga’s Diamond Park TT track on Sunday, August 25.

Cameron Dunker powered to the Pro 450 overall victory with two wins and two second places to reduce Saturday winner Tom Armstrong’s championship lead to ten points.

Fresh from claiming his first AFTN Superpole on his Franko’s Race Shop-prepared Yamaha YZ450F, Dunker looked unstoppable across the four races.

Armstrong (Honda) struck first, edging Dunker by just 0.060s in race one, before Dunker responded with two decisive wins, including a crushing third race where he gapped the field by nearly five seconds.

16-year-old Billy Ryan stole the headlines late in the day with his maiden Pro 450 win in the final race.

Armstrong’s strong points haul secured second overall, while reigning champion Thomas Herrick (Husqvarna) rediscovered form with three podiums for third overall.

Daniel Wicks remained a strong top-five presence, holding fourth in the standings just ahead of Herrick.

Cameron Dunker

“We were in the top two all day and that was my first Superpole, which was pretty cool. Franko has this bike dialed but big credit to the track crew here – the track was mint all day. I got most of the holeshots except in the last one, but hats off to the boys, everyone rode really well.”

Pro 450 Round Overall (A-races)

Pos Rider P R1A R2A R3A R4A Total 1 Cameron DUNKER 5 50 55 55 50 215 2 Tom ARMSTRONG 55 50 46 46 197 3 Thomas HERRICK 46 46 50 43 185 4 Billy RYAN 38 40 38 55 171 5 Daniel WICKS 40 43 43 40 166 6 Ronan JACOBS 43 38 40 38 159 7 Ben GRABHAM 36 36 36 32 140 8 Jett CARTER 34 34 34 36 138 9 Brandon BURNS 28 32 32 20 112 10 Cooper ARCHIBALD 19 30 24 34 107 11 Dale BORLASE 32 28 30 17 107 12 Lachlan MOODY 26 24 28 28 106 13 Callan BUTCHER 20 26 26 30 102 14 James SAWDY 30 17 22 24 93 15 Jack GRIFFIN 24 22 19 22 87 16 Corey BANKS 16 B 18 20 26 80 17 Daniel LIONETTI 22 20 18 19 79 18 Michael PRICE 16B 19 17 18 69

Pro 450 Round Overall (B-races)

Pos Rider R1B R2B R3B R4B Total 19 Kristian O’DONNELL 14 15 16 16 61 20 Brendan MCCOWAT 10 14 15 15 54 21 Ryan NEW 11 13 13 14 51 22 Hudson COLLINS 8 12 12 13 45 23 Harrison GIFFIN 13 16 14 43 24 Max GRIMSHAW 9 10 9 12 40 25 Riley PLUM 6 11 10 11 38 26 Lori GOW 7 7 11 10 35 27 Katarna ROBINSON 4 8 8 9 29 28 Gary RAUTMAN 5 6 7 8 26 29 Glenn SMITH 12 9 21

Pro 450 Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Tom ARMSTRONG 790 2 Cameron DUNKER 780 3 Daniel WICKS 717 4 Thomas HERRICK 709 5 Ronan JACOBS 636 6 Billy RYAN 599 7 Ben GRABHAM 548 8 Dale BORLASE 527 9 Jett CARTER 507 10 Brandon BURNS 436 11 Cooper ARCHIBALD 415 12 Lachlan MOODY 396 13 Callan BUTCHER 345 14 Jack GRIFFIN 344 15 James SAWDY 341 16 Michael PRICE 291 17 John LYTRAS 280 18 Ryan NEW 188 19 Corey BANKS 173 20 Linden MAGEE 158 21 Harrison GIFFIN 139 22 Daniel LIONETTI 136 23 Josh UNICOMB 118 24 Tyler DAVIES 114 25 Kristian O’DONNELL 112 26 Brendan MCCOWAT 108 27 Jason GRIFFIN 93 28 Rhys SANDOW 87 29 Riley PLUM 86 30 Katarna ROBINSON 79 31 Max GRIMSHAW 75 32 Tyson ALLEN 74 33 Hudson COLLINS 74 34 Andy FISHER 74 35 Glenn SMITH 65 36 Lori GOW 61 37 Gary RAUTMAN 44 38 Liam GRIMSHAW 26 39 Matilda HEATON-NEW 18 40 Kelsey JENSEN 6

Junior Lites: Fyffe Untouchable

Jed Fyffe (KTM) was in a class of his own in the Junior Lites category, sweeping all four races and taking fastest qualifier honours for maximum points.

Neiko Donovan kept him honest in second, while Hugh Hope-Hodgetts again bagged third to stay in touch with the leaders.

Jed Fyffe

“In practice it was a bit skatey, so I just had to play it safe. Once the races came, I had the starts dialed and stayed consistent – that really helped today.”

Junior Lites Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike P R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Jed FYFFE KTM 5 55 55 55 55 225 2 Neiko DONOVAN HUSQ 50 50 50 50 200 3 Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS KTM 46 46 46 46 184 4 Tahj EDWARDS KTM 43 40 43 43 169 5 Lenny DUGGAN HUSQ 40 43 34 40 157 6 Lockie DUGGAN HUSQ 34 38 40 38 150 7 Max CARTER KTM 38 36 38 36 148 8 Ryke HALLER HON 36 32 36 32 136 9 Jonny COOPER KTM 32 34 32 34 132 10 Jarrod BANKS KTM 28 28 30 30 116 11 Riley FENECH HUSQ 30 30 28 28 116

Junior Lites Standings

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Jed FYFFE KTM 857 2 Neiko DONOVAN Husqvarna 835 3 Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS KTM 698 4 Lenny DUGGAN Husqvarna 636 5 Tahj EDWARDS KTM 630 6 Max CARTER KTM 584 7 Jonny COOPER KTM 544 8 Ryke HALLER Honda 408 9 Lockie DUGGAN Husqvarna 324 10 Kai MORAN Husqvarna 256 11 Aiden DIPPELSMANN KTM 256 12 Mia BLACKFORD Husqvarna 238 13 Jarrod BANKS KTM 232 14 Riley FENECH Husqvarna 232

Junior 85s: Beard Ends Baker’s Run

After a dominant streak from Beau Baker, it was Flynn Beard (KTM) who turned the tables at Albury-Wodonga. Beard took two race wins to secure the round victory, while Baker and George Holmkvist (KTM) shared the remaining wins.

Rising star Lucy Heaton-New impressed with two podiums to take third overall.

Junior 85 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike P R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Flynn BEARD KTM 55 55 50 43 203 2 George HOLMKVIST KTM 46 46 55 46 193 3 Lucy HEATON-NEW KTM 50 43 43 50 186 4 Beau BAKER KTM 5 22 50 46 55 178 5 Brody FORD YAM 43 40 40 40 163 6 Jye FRENCH HUS 40 36 38 38 152 7 Jake STRANEY KTM 38 38 36 36 148 8 Roy DUGGAN HUS 34 34 34 26 128 9 Cooper GUINEY HON 32 32 30 32 126 10 Zac SALMON KTM 36 26 32 28 122 11 Benji LOWE HUS 26 28 26 34 114 12 Angus PASIN KTM 30 30 28 24 112 13 Chad ARMSTRONG YAM 28 24 24 30 106 14 Sebastian HANGAN KTM 24 22 46

Junior 85 Standings

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Beau BAKER KTM 810.5 2 Jye FRENCH Husqvarna 672 3 Flynn BEARD KTM 669 4 Lucy HEATON-NEW KTM 651 5 Brody FORD Yamaha 625.5 6 George HOLMKVIST KTM 546 7 Jake STRANEY KTM 533 8 Roy DUGGAN Husqvarna 478 9 Kru TULLOCH KTM 438 10 Chad ARMSTRONG Yamaha 408 11 Cooper GUINEY Honda 282 12 Bailey BROOKES GAS 248 13 Zac SALMON KTM 230 14 Benji LOWE Husqvarna 230 15 Thomas BAILEY KTM 228 16 Angus PASIN KTM 212 17 Harrison O’BRIEN 199 18 Ayrton JOEL GAS 167 19 Hugo HOLMES KTM 155 20 Sebastian HANGAN KTM 128

Clubman Open: Hollands in a League of His Own

Sam Hollands (Honda) was flawless in Clubman Open, storming to four wins from four races to complete a perfect weekend after also topping the flat track round. The points leader extended his advantage further, crediting time spent training with Armstrong as a key to his step forward.

Sam Hollands

“I couldn’t have written the script better – winning all four races and fastest qualifier. I had a plan, it came off, and I’m really happy. Riding with Tom Armstrong back home has been paying off.”

Clubman Open Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike P R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Sam HOLLANDS HON 5 55 55 55 55 225 2 Wesly BARNES KTM 46 46 50 50 192 3 Rhys IRVIN HON 50 50 46 46 192 4 Ezra SIMPSON KTM 43 40 40 43 166 5 Neil GIRDLER HUS 40 43 43 40 166 6 Alex GLENNON YAM 34 36 34 32 136 7 Rhys SANDOW HON 26 34 32 36 128 8 Tyler DAVIES HUS 19 24 36 38 117 9 Cooper CARNIE 36 26 22 30 114 10 Mitch WOLFE KTM 30 32 30 22 114 11 Alexander GIFFIN HUS 38 38 38 114 12 Jason GRIFFIN HON 20 30 26 34 110 13 Luke BACSKAI HUS 32 19 19 26 96 14 Timothy HOLDUP HON 28 20 28 20 96 15 Peter SMITH KTM 24 28 24 19 95 16 Darcy KLAVER YAM 18 22 20 28 88 17 Michael ANDERSON YAM 18 18 36 18 James GLENNON KTM 24 24 19 Lawrence FAIREY HUS 22 22

Clubman Open Standings

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Sam HOLLANDS HONDA 225 2 Wesly BARNES KTM 192 3 Rhys IRVIN HONDA 192 4 Ezra SIMPSON KTM 166 5 Neil GIRDLER HUSQVARNA 166 6 Alex GLENNON YAMAHA 136 7 Rhys SANDOW HONDA 128 8 Tyler DAVIES HUSQVARNA 117 9 Cooper CARNIE 114 10 Mitch WOLFE KTM 114 11 Alexander GIFFIN HUSQVARNA 114 12 Jason GRIFFIN HONDA 110 13 Luke BACSKAI HUSQVARNA 96 14 Timothy HOLDUP HONDA 96 15 Peter SMITH KTM 95 16 Darcy KLAVER YAMAHA 88 17 Michael ANDERSON YAMAHA 36 18 James GLENNON KTM 24 19 Lawrence FAIREY HUSQVARNA 22

Maddock’s Musings

Series Organiser Dave Maddock

“Things have really become close now in both Pro 450 and Junior Lites especially, that was some outstanding riding from Cam Dunker in particular. Huge congrats to Billy Ryan, he rode extremely well in the final race to take his first ever Pro 450 win. There’s almost nothing between the top five at the moment and it’s great to watch. In Junior Lites Jed Fyffe showed some great pace on the TT track, Neiko Donovan just couldn’t match him today and Hugh Hope-Hodgetts isn’t far behind. Flynn Beard pulled it all together to take a sensational win in Junior 85s to knock off Beau Baker, we have a great group of juniors coming on with Lucy Heaton-New sticking it to the boys for an overall podium which was very impressive. The turn out for Clubman was also great, Sam Hollands is another awesome comeback story and a huge shout out has to go to the Allbury-Wodonga club, the track was fantastic over both days, and their incredible team really pulled together to make the weekend a memorable one in the series history. It was a jam packed schedule and they pulled it off, I’m really pleased to be bring AFTN to more regional areas and we are really grateful for the support.”

Up Next

The Yamaha BLU CRU Aussie Flat Track Nationals delivered another action-packed weekend in Albury-Wodonga, setting up a thrilling run from here for outright honours.

The AFTN paddock reconvenes in Griffith (NSW) on October 11 before heading to Gunnedah for a double-header finale across the weekend of November 16.

2025 Aussie Flat Track Nationals