Ficeda Accessories will continue as the sole distributor of Dunlop Motorcycle Tyres across Australia and New Zealand, now including Tasmania, for three more years.

“Our long history with the iconic brand has continued to yield growth and success in the motorcycle industry. With our distribution services and vast dealer network, and Dunlop’s industry leading products, we have been able to service the market in many ways and reaffirm our commitment to building this further with this extension.

“Over the years, we have advocated for riders of every class at major and local riding events. This has been through event, team and rider sponsorships, supporting our junior riders of the Oceania Junior Cup program, facilitating tyre services and providing sponsored riders with support during their rounds.

“We look forward to the continued success we share with our sponsored riders from our involvement in the events.

“Together, we have achieved significant milestones, and this extension reflects our shared vision for the future. We are excited to take our partnership to new heights and working closely to create new opportunities and value for our customers.”