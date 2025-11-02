Dunlop Sportmax Q5 & Q5S Tyres

Dunlop Tyres has launched its next-generation of hypersport tyres across Australia and New Zealand. Engineered, tested, and proven on the track, the Sportmax Q5 and Q5S tyres bring Dunlop’s championship-winning technology straight to riders who demand the ultimate blend of performance, precision, and confidence from spirited road rides to full-throttle track sessions.

The Dunlop Sportmax Q5 is designed to increase the depth of the Sportmax family line-up to accommodate track-day-level riding like no other Dunlop DOT street tyre has before, with even greater overall performance and grip than the Q4.

ULTIMATE TRACK-FOCUSED STREET TYRE

SPORTMAX Q5

The Dunlop Sportmax Q5 is built for riders who want race-level grip in a street-legal tyre. It’s faster, sharper, and grippier than its predecessor giving you the freedom to attack corners, brake harder, and lean deeper with total control.

Performance Highlights:

IRP (Intuitive Response Profile): Allows greater line choice through corners with smooth, linear steering response.

JLT (Jointless Tread): Ensures ideal stability, flex, and grip precisely where it’s needed across the tyre surface.

Taller, Aggressive Profile: Provides quicker turn-in, sharper corner entry, and high-speed stability at full lean.

Enhanced Wet Performance: Performs strongly in wet or cool conditions.

No Tyre Warmers Required: Quick warm-up for track-ready performance straight from the paddock.

Optimised Construction: Reinforced belt and apex design enhance stability, braking feedback, and overall control under hard acceleration or load.

This is the tyre that turns every lap into a statement. Pure hypersport confidence on demand.

PERFORMANCE MEETS EVERYDAY VERSATILITY

SPORTMAX Q5S

For riders who crave hypersport performance with real-world comfort, the Q5S delivers. It’s the perfect combination of road comfort and track-ready precision, ideal for the rider who commutes during the week and conquers corners on the weekend.

Performance Highlights:

IRP (Intuitive Response Profile): Allows greater line choice through corners with smooth, linear steering response.

Advanced Construction & Profile: Updated compounds, tread pattern, and carcass design deliver nimbler handling, improved dry and wet grip, and rider-friendly performance with class-leading durability.

MT (Multi-Tread) Dual Compound: Durable centre for extended mileage with softer shoulders providing superior cornering grip.

Enhanced Wet Performance: Optimised silica content and tread groove design improve drainage and traction in unpredictable conditions.

Faster Warm-Up: Reaches optimal grip quickly and maintains stable performance over a wide temperature range.

Extended Tread Life: Designed for long-lasting performance on both road and track.

From winding weekend rides to your next track day, the Q5S gives you the best of both worlds, offering hypersport precision with real-world practicality.

Dunlop Sportmax Q5 and Q5S tyres are now available through authorised Dunlop dealers across Australia and New Zealand. Use the Dealer Locator on ficeda.com.au/dealer-locator to find a dealer closest to you.

Should you have any questions or queries contact the Customer Service Team:

Australia – [email protected] | 1300 437 711

New Zealand – [email protected] | 027 268 3210