Dunlop Tyres dominate Australian ProMX
Dunlop Tyres dominated the podiums at the 2024 Australian ProMX, and is proud to have supported extraordinary riders and racing teams from all classes with their exceptional range of MX tyres.
This range provides riders with unmatched traction, stability, and durability, giving them a competitive edge in every race. Dunlop Tyres and Ficeda Accessories has yet again become the go-to choice for champions in the Australian ProMX series.
Dunlop won:
- All four championships
- Every overall round win in all four classes (28 out of 28)
- 58 out of 59 race wins
- 50 out of 51 podium positions in the MX1 (450cc) class
- 48 out of 51 podium positions in the MX2 (250cc) class
- 48 out of 51 podium positions in the MX3 (250cc) class
- 13 out of 24 podium positions in the MXW open class
Dunlop backed teams:
- WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha Race Team
- CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team
- Honda Racing Australia
- Yamaha Junior Racing Team
- Yamalube Yamaha Racing Team
- Elliott Bros Gas Gas Racing
- KTM Racing Team
- Empire Kawasaki
- Dunlop MX53 (Intermediate-Hard)
- Dunlop MX14 (Sand-Mud)
- Dunlop MX53 (Intermediate-Hard)
- Dunlop MX34 (Intermediate-Soft)
- Dunlop MX34 (Intermediate-Soft)
- Dunlop MX12 (Sand-Mud)
- Dunlop MX71 (Hard)