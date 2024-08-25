Dunlop Tyres dominate Australian ProMX

Dunlop Tyres dominated the podiums at the 2024 Australian ProMX, and is proud to have supported extraordinary riders and racing teams from all classes with their exceptional range of MX tyres.

This range provides riders with unmatched traction, stability, and durability, giving them a competitive edge in every race. Dunlop Tyres and Ficeda Accessories has yet again become the go-to choice for champions in the Australian ProMX series.

Dunlop won:

All four championships

Every overall round win in all four classes (28 out of 28)

58 out of 59 race wins

50 out of 51 podium positions in the MX1 (450cc) class

48 out of 51 podium positions in the MX2 (250cc) class

48 out of 51 podium positions in the MX3 (250cc) class

13 out of 24 podium positions in the MXW open class

Dunlop backed teams:

WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha Race Team

CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team

Honda Racing Australia

Yamaha Junior Racing Team

Yamalube Yamaha Racing Team

Elliott Bros Gas Gas Racing

KTM Racing Team

Empire Kawasaki

