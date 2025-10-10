1986 Yamaha 0W81

With Phil Aynsley

In preceding years lots of development changes were made to the YZR, then 1982 saw the introduction of the first V4 500 cc two-stroke into contemporary GP competition (0W61).

In addition an Antonio Cobas inspired alloy beam frame was used (forming the basis of the later Deltabox frames). 1984 saw the motor updated to use crankcase reed-valves (0W76).

It was redesigned again the following year, 1985, (0W81) to feature twin crankshafts rotating in opposite directions.

This had the rear crankshaft rotating forward and the front crankshaft rearward, with drive being taken from the rear crankshaft.

This was done to cancel out the gyroscopic forces of the engine internals, improving handling stability. The wet weight of the bike was 118 kg.

Lawson rode the bike to second place in the 1985 Championship (three wins) behind Freddie Spencer on the Honda NSR500 (seven wins). Christian Sarron came third on another 0W81.

1986 saw only minimal changes to the bike (and no model number change). Output was boosted from 140 hp to 145 hp, and a new seat shape was used.

Lawson won the 1986 Championship (his second) with seven firsts, two seconds and one third place (he also recorded one DNF).

Wayne Gardner came second in 1986 with three firsts, four seconds, one third, and two other points finishes.

YZRs in the hands of Randy Mamola, Mike Baldwin, Rob McElnea and Christian Sarron took third to sixth positions respectively, dominating the top of the points tally for Yamaha in 1986.